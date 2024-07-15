BJP protests against Congress govt in K'taka, alleges rampant corruption

Workers arrange BJP flags ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, at the party office in Jammu, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The opposition BJP legislators in Karnataka on Monday staged a demonstration against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government alleging rampant corruption in the state.

The legislators led by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka staged a sit-in demonstration near the Maharshi Valmiki statue near the Legislative House amid drizzles.

Holding placards, they raised slogans condemning the Congress government. They also took out a march with banners denouncing the government.

Later speaking to reporters, Vijayendra accused the government of being against Dalits and Scheduled Tribes and said the BJP will continue its fight against it inside and outside the Karnataka Assembly.

"The investigation into the Rs 187 crore Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam has revealed that the money was utilised in the Lok Sabha election," he alleged.

He claimed that the family of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was involved in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority scam.

Plots worth thousands of crores of rupees which were meant for Dalits, Scheduled Tribes and Economically Weaker Section, were grabbed by bigwigs in the MUDA scam, Vijayendra alleged.

He said the BJP will not accept state government order setting up a commission of inquiry by a retired High Court judge, Justice P N Desai, to probe the MUDA scam.

"We want only a CBI probe. The chief minister knows that if CBI investigates it, the truth will come out," the BJP state chief said.