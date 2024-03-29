Sensex (    %)
                             
Union minister Hardeep Puri compares Sunita Kejriwal to Rabri Devi

The Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs was responding to a question about AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita

Hardeep Singh Puri, Times Now Summit 2024

New Delhi: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri speaks at the Times Now Summit 2024, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday compared Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife to former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and said she is perhaps preparing to hold the post of her husband.
"The madam your are naming is perhaps preparing to hold the post like Rabri Devi did in Bihar," the senior BJP leader told reporters here at the inauguration of the Delhi BJP's election office.
The Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs was responding to a question about AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita.
Earlier in the day, Sunita Kejriwal launched a WhatsApp campaign, urging people to support her husband, who is in ED custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.
In a digital media briefing, Sunita Kejriwal said her husband has challenged the "most corrupt and dictatorial forces" in the country and asked people to support him through their blessings and prayers.
Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy for Delhi. A court on Thursday extended his ED custody till April 1.

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

