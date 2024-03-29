Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP's Rekha Patra lodges complaint against TMC leader for privacy violation

She also shot off a letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, alleging that Bhattacharyya, the TMC nominee made the details of her personal information and bank accounts public

bjp flag,lok sabha

The BJP candidate, through her counsel, urged the commissions to take immediate action against the TMC leader for violating her right to privacy, outraging her modesty | (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, who had highlighted the plight of women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, has lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women against TMC nominee Debangshu Bhattacharyya for alleged violation of her privacy.
She also shot off a letter to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, alleging that Bhattacharyya, the TMC nominee from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat and head of the party's social media cell, made the details of her personal information and bank accounts public.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Recently, through a post on Debangshu Bhattacharyya's Facebook account, the TMC candidate from Tamluk has shared the private details of my client, such as phone number, bank account details, Swasthya Sathi scheme details, as well as the Duare Sarkar scheme details, which is a clear violation of my client's right to privacy and an outrage to her modesty by making her personal details public," Patra's lawyer said in the letter.
The BJP candidate, through her counsel, urged the commissions to take immediate action against the TMC leader for "violating her right to privacy, outraging her modesty, and breaching provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Protection (Prevention of Atrocities) Act".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tata powers Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio in 2024; outperforms markets

Delegation led by NCW's Rekha Sharma to visit unrest-hit Sandeshkhali today

WB govt suppressing voice of women in Sandeshkhali: NCW chief Rekha Sharma

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned stock zoomed 12% today; what's fuelling the rally?

Indian women are taking lead as change makers: NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma

LS polls: Over 79K violations reported so far through C-Vigil app, says EC

LS polls: RJD to contest on 26, Cong, Left to field on 14 seats in Bihar

Lok Sabha polls: Oppn seals Bihar deal; RJD to contest 26 seats, Congress 9

LS polls: INDIA bloc's protest, PM Modi calls Congress a 'bully'. 10 points

Congress will reserve 50% government jobs for women, says Rahul Gandhi

Topics : BJP TMC Lok Sabha elections NCW West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon