Upset about exclusion from Maha cabinet; will decide future course: Bhujbal

Politics

Thirty-nine legislators from Mahayuti allies, the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, were sworn in on Sunday in the first cabinet expansion of the Fadnavis-led government, while ten former ministers were dropped

Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP MLA

Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP | Image: X/@ChhaganCBhujbal

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday expressed his disappointment at not being included in the new Mahayuti government and said he would decide his future course after talking to people from his constituency.

Thirty-nine legislators from Mahayuti allies, the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, were sworn in on Sunday in the first cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government. Ten former ministers were dropped from the cabinet, and 16 new faces have been introduced.

Former ministers Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil of NCP and Mungantiwar and Vijaykumar Gavit of BJP were some of the prominent leaders excluded from the new cabinet.

 

Talking to reporters, Bhujbal said he was upset at not being included in the new cabinet.

Asked about his future course, the legislator from the Yeola constituency in Nashik district said, "Let me see. Let me think it over. I will talk to my constituency and discuss with the Samata Parishad.'  After the cabinet expansion on Sunday, Fadnavis said Mahayuti allies have agreed to conduct a "performance audit" of ministers during their tenure.

Bhujbal declined to comment on the performance audit of ministers. Former minister Deepak Kesarkar, who was also dropped, said he wasn't upset.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

