Business Standard
Home / India News / Maharashtra election: Winners represent only 34% of total registered voters

Maharashtra election: Winners represent only 34% of total registered voters

In the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, winners represented just 34% of registered voters, with a significant influence of crorepati and candidates with criminal records

(Left to right) NCP leader Ajit Pawar, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, outgoing CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde meet Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan in Mumbai on Wednesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was present as a central obser

Representational Photo | Photo: PTI

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, winners represent only 34 per cent of the total registered voters on average, up slightly from 30 per cent in 2019, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The findings also reveal a significant representation of candidates with declared criminal cases and wealthy candidates (crorepatis).
 
ADR’s analysis highlights the disparity between the total electorate and those actually represented by elected leaders, offering insights into voter behaviour, representativeness, and election dynamics. The data reflects key shifts compared to the 2019 elections.

Voter turnout and winning margins

The winners in the 2024 elections averaged 51 per cent of the total votes polled, up from 49 per cent in 2019, showing greater vote consolidation. Additionally, 56 per cent of the winners secured more than 50 per cent of the vote share in their constituencies.
 

Winners with criminal cases and crorepati influence

Candidates with declared criminal cases continued to wield significant electoral power:
 
109 out of 189 (58 per cent) secured more than 50 per cent of the vote share.
 
In contrast, 52 out of 99 (53 per cent) “clean” candidates achieved the same feat.

More From This Section

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

'Either halt farmers' agitation or relocate it from highways': SC to panel

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Parliament LIVE: Nehru blamed for everything, why don't you talk about the present, asks Priyanka

Karnataka High Court, hijab row

LIVE news: Karnataka HC grants bail to Kannada film actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Tamil or Telugu? Stalin, Naidu fight for chess champ Gukesh's roots

Atul Subhash

Techie suicide case: Bengaluru police summons Atul Subhash's wife

Crorepati candidates also dominated:

Among 279 crorepati winners studied, 157 (56 per cent) won with more than 50 per cent vote share.
 
In comparison, only 44 per cent of non-crorepati winners reached the same threshold.

Narrow victory margins and standout results

Four winners clinched their constituencies by margins of fewer than 1,000 votes, emphasising the importance of every vote. Conversely, eight winners secured victory by more than a 50 per cent margin, indicating stark contrasts in voter support.
 
Notably, Gopichand Kundlik Padalkar (BJP) from Jat constituency in Sangli district, a non-crorepati candidate, defeated his crorepati opponent with a decisive 17.95 per cent margin, challenging the narrative of financial dominance.

Women candidates

Among the 288 winners, 22 women were elected, garnering more than 25 per cent vote share in their constituencies. Aditi Sunil Tatkare of NCP from Shrivardhan achieved an impressive 70.79 per cent vote share, representing 43.75 per cent of registered voters, and won by a margin of 50.51 per cent.

Public discontent and Nota

The “None of the Above” (Nota) option received 4,61,866 votes (0.72 per cent) of the total 6.45 crore votes cast, highlighting pockets of voter dissatisfaction.

Re-election trends

Among the 183 re-elected winners, 58 per cent retained their seats with over 50 per cent of the vote share. However, 37 per cent won with margins under 10 per cent, indicating tighter contests in many constituencies.

What these numbers mean for democracy

The ADR report underscores the complexities of voter behaviour, wealth, criminal backgrounds, and gender representation in Maharashtra’s 2024 elections. While marginal improvements in vote share and representativeness are evident, the significant proportion of winners with criminal records and financial clout underscores the need for electoral reforms.
 
As voter awareness grows and participation evolves, Maharashtra’s political landscape is poised for further transformation in the coming years.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

INDIA bloc to approach Supreme Court over EVM issue: NCP (SCP) leader

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader EknathShinde with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (left) of the BJP leader and AjitPawar (right) of the NCP, after the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Assembly polls. The alliance regained as many as 1

5 days in office, Mahayuti govt wins confidence vote in state Assembly

Maharashtra Assembly

BJP's Rahul Narwekar elected unopposed as speaker of Maharashtra Assembly

Rahul N

BJP's Rahul Narwekar set to become Maharashtra Assembly speaker unopposed

UM Ramdas Athawale

Raj Thackeray has lost relevance, Mahayuti does not need him: Athawale

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly BJP Indian National Congress Nationalist Congress Party BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon