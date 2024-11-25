Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Never had such experience: Sharad Pawar on MVA's show in Maharashtra polls

Never had such experience: Sharad Pawar on MVA's show in Maharashtra polls

NCP-SP leaders remarks came after the the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance sweeped the assembly polls in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered massive defeat in the Maharashtra assembly polls, NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that they have "never had such an experience," and will go in front of the people "with a new enthusiasm."

The NCP-SP leaders remarks came after the the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance sweeped the assembly polls in Maharashtra.

"We have been in public life for many years, we have never had such an experience, but now that we have, we will think about it, understand why it happened and will go in front of the people with a new enthusiasm," Sharad Pawar said, breaking his silence.

 

He said that the MVA allies left no stone unturned during the election campaigning and said their was no lack of coordination among the constituent allies.

"I have travelled to different districts of the state during election campaigning, whether it is my party, Shiv Sena (UBT) or Congress, everyone made collective efforts, but the result did not match the efforts we made, there was no lack of coordination anywhere...," Sharad Pawar added.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a smashing victory, carrying its allies--Shiv Sena and NCP--with its momentum.

More From This Section

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting

Shiv Sena MLAs feel Eknath Shinde should continue as CM: Deepak Kesarkar

Manoj Jarange

Did not endorse anybody so how can my factor fail, asks Jarange Patil

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Ladki Bahin, polarisation may have played role: Sharad Pawar on poll defeat

Devendra Fadnavis, eknath shinde, ajit pawar

BJP's best ever show in Maharashtra means Fadnavis could be at helm again

BJP, Maharashtra

Maharashtra's next CM to be decided by Mahayuti, BJP leaders: Bawankule

The BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 57 seats, and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar won 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a massive jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress securing 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar managed just 10 seats.

The assembly polls in Maharashtra were held on November 20 and the results were declared on November 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Deepender Singh Hooda, Deepender Singh, Deepender

Congress MP Deepender Hooda calls Maharashtra polls outcome "astonishing"

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde thanks 'Ladki Bahin' beneficiaries for support in polls

PremiumEknath Shinde, Eknath, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Mahayuti's mandate: Delivering on promises without derailing growth

PM Modi speaking at Odisha Parba in Delhi

Highlights: Working rapidly for Odisha's development, budget increased by 30% this yr, says PM Modi

Devendra Fadnavis, eknath shinde, ajit pawar

Five to six opposition MLAs might cross over to Mahayuti: Anil Patil

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Sharad Pawar Shiva Sena NCP Nationalist Congress Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon