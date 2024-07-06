Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cong demands NEET-UG be conducted again, all 'leak scams' investigated

Congress leader pointed out that the education ministry has said that there have been irregularities or cheating only at a few places" but this is misleading

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

File Image: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress demanded Saturday that the medical entrance exam NEET-UG be conducted again and all "paper leak scams" thoroughly investigated under the Supreme Court's supervision.
Amid the growing clamour for the cancellation of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 over alleged malpractices, the Centre and the National Testing Agency told the apex court on Friday that scrapping it without any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality would be counterproductive as it could "seriously jeopardise" lakhs of honest candidates.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses, and the Union education ministry have been at the centre of media debates and protests by students and political parties over alleged large-scale malpractices ranging from question paper leaks to impersonation in the test held on May 5.
In a post on 'X' in Hindi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Modi government has told the Supreme Court that no paper has been leaked in NEET-UG.
"This blatant lie is being told to lakhs of youths. Their future is being ruined," Kharge said.
The Congress leader pointed out that the education ministry has said that "there have been irregularities or cheating only at a few places" but this is "misleading".
The BJP-RSS has promoted the "education mafia" by taking control of the entire education system, he claimed.

ALSO READ: Scrapping NEET-UG not rational, will harm honest candidates: Centre to SC

More From This Section

Andhra, Telangana CMs to meet to discuss pending inter-state issues

Andhra, Telangana CMs to meet to discuss pending inter-state issues

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul on Guj visit; to address party workers, meet Rajkot fire victims' kin

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu, Modi, Narendra Modi

CM Naidu rejects reports of bargaining for ministerial posts with BJP

PremiumIndia UK

India-UK ties: 'Continuity' the buzzword among former diplomats, experts

PM Narendra Modi greets N Chandrababu Naidu, who was sworn-in as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, in Amaravati on Wednesday | Photo: PTI

BJP's key allies JD(U), TDP demand nearly $6 bn for their states: Report

"Be it NCERT books or leakage in exams, the Modi government is bent on destroying our education system," Kharge alleged.
"We reiterate our demand that 'NEET-UG should be conducted again. It should be conducted online in a transparent manner," he said.
Kharge also demanded that all "paper leak scams" should be thoroughly investigated under the supervision of the Supreme Court, and strict action should be taken against the culprits.
"The Modi government cannot escape from its misdeeds," he said on 'X'.
The Union education ministry and the NTA filed separate affidavits opposing the pleas which have sought the scrapping of the exam plagued by controversy, a re-test and a court-monitored probe into the entire gamut of issues involved.
In their responses, they said the CBI, the country's premier investigating agency, has taken over the cases registered in various states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Parliament session highlights: PM Modi condoles the Hathras incident in Parliament

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

NDA's third term marred with paper leaks, train accident, says Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

No vision, direction in President's address to Parliament: Kharge

Delhi airport power outage terminal 3

Criminal neglect behind shoddy infra: Cong on Delhi airport roof collapse

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament

Parliament news updates: Both Houses adjourned for the day

Topics : mallikarjun kharge NEET UG NEET row Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon