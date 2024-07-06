Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Will ensure hardworking labourers get full rights, respect, says Rahul

In Narendra Modi's government, the 'builders of India' are facing terrible hardships, Gandhi said in his post

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

File Image: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a press conference at AICC HQ, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Terming the country's labourers as "builders of India", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that under the Narendra Modi government their future was in danger, and asserted that he will ensure that the they get their full rights and respect.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks in a post in Hindi on X, as he shared a video of his recent interaction with daily wage workers at Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar in Delhi during which listened to their problems.
 
मज़दूर एक दिन की कमाई से चार-चार दिन घर चलाने को मजबूर हैं। बचत के नाम पर एक पाई नहीं और ब्याज भरने की चिंता में वह पेट काट कर अपना जीवन गुजार रहे हैं।

GTB नगर में रेहड़ी-पटरी वालों और दिहाड़ी मजदूरों… pic.twitter.com/X6bTUkG7aw — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 6, 2024
"In Narendra Modi's government, the 'builders of India' are facing terrible hardships," Gandhi said in his post.
The daily wage workers are forced to run their households for four days with a single day's earnings, he said.
They have no savings and are living off the burden of paying interest, he added.
"I got a chance to meet street vendors and daily wage workers in GTB Nagar and get to know their struggles," Gandhi said.
"The future of the families of those who are building the 'India of the future' is in danger. I will ensure that the hardworking labourers of India get their full rights, security and respect - this is my resolution," Gandhi asserted.
After meeting the daily wage labourers on Thursday, Gandhi had said that providing full rights and respect to those involved in manual labour is the mission of his life.
In the video, Gandhi is seen working with the labourers in laying the stone on a staircase.
Gandhi listened to the problems of the workers who said that their biggest issue was not finding work on a daily basis.
Since Gandhi undertook the over 4,000-km Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 2022 to January 2023, he has held several interactions with a cross-section of society from mechanics to farmers and labourers.
Gandhi on Friday had met a group of Indian Railways loco pilots, who complained of "inadequate rest due to understaffing".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Latest LIVE: Rahul to address party workers, meet Rajkot fire victims' kin during Gujarat visit

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul on Guj visit; to address party workers, meet Rajkot fire victims' kin

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

Hathras stampede: Main suspect Madhukar surrenders, says Advocate AP Singh

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader

Family of martyr Agniveer Ajay Kumar hasn't received compensation: Rahul

Martin Wolf

Highlights: PM Modi's goal for high-income India by 2047 unlikely to be achieved, says Martin Wolf

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Labourer labour market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon