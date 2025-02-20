Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Will fulfil whatever responsibility given with diligence: Parvesh Verma

Will fulfil whatever responsibility given with diligence: Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Verma

BJP leader Parvesh Verma (Photo: PTI)

ANI
Feb 20 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

BJP leader Parvesh Verma, when asked about the possibility of becoming the Deputy CM of Delhi, reaffirmed his commitment to the party, stating that he will always remain a dedicated worker.

Speaking to the media, Verma expressed his readiness to shoulder any responsibility the party assigns him, emphasizing his dedication to serving the BJP with utmost sincerity.

"I have always said that I am a dedicated worker of the BJP, and I will always remain one. The BJP made my father the CM of Delhi, and he continued to serve the party till his last breath. Whatever responsibility the party gives me; I will carry it out diligently," Parvesh said.

 

Further, the BJP MLA emphasised that they will fulfil every promise made in their manifesto.

"The people of Delhi have given us so much love, and today, after 27 years, a BJP government is about to form in Delhi. I express my gratitude to PM Modi, whose vision of development has earned the trust of the people. The people believe that under PM Modi's leadership, we will succeed in making Delhi the most beautiful capital," he said.

"I extend my best wishes to all the workers of Delhi, as their hard work has borne fruit. Today is a very important day. The promise we made for a Viksit Delhi will be fulfilled. Everything we mentioned in our manifesto, we will accomplish," the BJP MLA added.

Rekha Gupta will take the oath as Delhi CM at a swearing-in ceremony at Delhi's Ramilila Maidan. Six other ministers, including Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, will also take the oath.

Rekha will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi. The National Capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.

An elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalized communities and women.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years.BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parvesh Verma Delhi government BJP

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

