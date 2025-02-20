Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Delhi women to get Rs 2,500 monthly aid by March 8: CM-designate Gupta

Delhi women to get Rs 2,500 monthly aid by March 8: CM-designate Gupta

Ahead of the polls, the BJP's manifesto aimed to outdo the Aam Aadmi Party's announcement of Rs 2,100 monthly support if it came to power

Picture credit: Facebook/ Rekha Gupta

Gupta, who was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday, emphasised that delivering on their promises is her top priority | Picture credit: Facebook/ Rekha Gupta

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta on Thursday assured that the BJP government would fulfill its poll promise on providing Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women.

The first installment of the monthly support would be credited to their accounts by March 8, Gupta said.

Ahead of the polls, the BJP's manifesto aimed to outdo the Aam Aadmi Party's announcement of Rs 2,100 monthly support if it came to power.

Gupta, who was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday, emphasised that delivering on their promises is her top priority.

"Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfill all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100 per cent get monetary support into their accounts by March 8," she said. March 8 is observed as the International Women's Day.

 

The BJP secured a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats and ending the AAP's decade-long rule.

Gupta, a former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and municipal councilor, will be sworn in as the fourth woman CM of Delhi at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan later in the afternoon, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab has no water to spare for any state, Mann tells Ravi-Beas tribunal

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, with Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta, the party's Central observer Ravi Shankar Prasad, and party leaders Satish Upadhyay, and Parvesh Verma (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah, Kejriwal, Atishi congratulate new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: BJP leader Rekha Gupta arrives for its legislature party meeting, at the party office in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 (PTI Photo)

Rekha Gupta announced new Delhi Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma becomes Dy CM

BJP Flag, BJP

Celebrities to farmers: Who will attend Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Yogi Adityanath defends Maha Kumbh, slams opposition for criticism

Topics : Delhi government BJP election manifesto

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRekha Gupta Delhi New CMMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutDelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon