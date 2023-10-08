close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Will 'Gherao' CM residence on Oct 10: Sukhbir Badal on SYL Canal issue

"Bhagwant Mann should be ashamed whom the people of Punjab made the CM with such a majority," he added

Amritsar: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal during the inaugural meeting of the 11-member committee, set to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah seeking release of Sikh prisoners, in Amritsar, Thursday, May 19, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, Badal said that his party delegation came to meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to discuss on the SYL Canal and the Aam Aadmi Party indulging in illegal mining in the state

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 8:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid the tussle on SYL (Satluj Yamuna Link) Canal, Shirmoani Akaldi Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has said that his party will protest at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence on October 10.
Speaking to the media, Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Akali Dal has a clear stand that Punjab does not have any surplus water. Our case is going on in the Supreme Court, where the Punjab Government has taken the stand that we are ready to make Canal in Punjab but our opponents are protesting. We will 'gherao' the CM residence on October 10. There are elections in Rajasthan and Haryana and to please them, CM Mann is taking this stand."
"Bhagwant Mann should be ashamed whom the people of Punjab made the CM with such a majority," he added.
Earlier on Saturday, Badal said that his party delegation came to meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to discuss on the SYL Canal and the Aam Aadmi Party indulging in illegal mining in the state.
Badal further said that the Akali Dal will not allow the canal to be built even if CM Mann tries with his full power. We will not let even a single drop of water go to another state.
Earlier on Wednesday the Supreme Court ordered the Centre to carry out a survey on a portion of land in Punjab meant for the construction of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal as per a 2002 court decree.

Also Read

Scores of political dignitaries, supporters reach Badal's native village

Procure maize at MSP to prevent distress sales by farmers: Sukhbir Badal

SC directs Centre to look into mediation process over SYL canal dispute

Sukhbir Badal writes to PM, seeks repeal of repressive laws like NSA, UAPA

Amit Shah dials Sukhbir Badal; enquires about his father's health

As Pradesh Congress Chief, Kamal Nath is CM face of party in MP: Surjewala

Kargil will create an atmosphere against BJP, says NC ahead of results

Congress alleges corruption in cancellation of Kerala power contracts

TMC's sit-in outside Raj Bhavan enters 3rd day; delegates to meet Guv

AAP holds protests across Punjab against Sanjay Singh's arrest by ED

The court was hearing a suit filed by Haryana, which is seeking the execution of a top court verdict of January 15, 2002, that directed Punjab to construct the canal.
Speaking on this, Badal said, "Whichever survey team the centre will send, we will not allow them to enter Punjab."
Notably, the SYL agreement was signed between Punjab and Haryana 42 years ago in the year 1981, but due to non-compliance, the dispute between the two states increased. For effective allocation of water, the SYL canal was to be constructed and the two states were required to construct their portions within their territories.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sukhbir Singh Badal Bhagwant Mann Punjab Government SYL canal issue

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon