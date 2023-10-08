Will 'Gherao' CM residence on Oct 10: Sukhbir Badal on SYL Canal issue

Amid the tussle on SYL (Satluj Yamuna Link) Canal, Shirmoani Akaldi Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has said that his party will protest at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence on October 10.

Speaking to the media, Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Akali Dal has a clear stand that Punjab does not have any surplus water. Our case is going on in the Supreme Court, where the Punjab Government has taken the stand that we are ready to make Canal in Punjab but our opponents are protesting. We will 'gherao' the CM residence on October 10. There are elections in Rajasthan and Haryana and to please them, CM Mann is taking this stand."

"Bhagwant Mann should be ashamed whom the people of Punjab made the CM with such a majority," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Badal said that his party delegation came to meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to discuss on the SYL Canal and the Aam Aadmi Party indulging in illegal mining in the state.

Badal further said that the Akali Dal will not allow the canal to be built even if CM Mann tries with his full power. We will not let even a single drop of water go to another state.

Earlier on Wednesday the Supreme Court ordered the Centre to carry out a survey on a portion of land in Punjab meant for the construction of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal as per a 2002 court decree.

The court was hearing a suit filed by Haryana, which is seeking the execution of a top court verdict of January 15, 2002, that directed Punjab to construct the canal.

Speaking on this, Badal said, "Whichever survey team the centre will send, we will not allow them to enter Punjab."

Notably, the SYL agreement was signed between Punjab and Haryana 42 years ago in the year 1981, but due to non-compliance, the dispute between the two states increased. For effective allocation of water, the SYL canal was to be constructed and the two states were required to construct their portions within their territories.