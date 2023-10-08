As Pradesh Congress Chief, Kamal Nath is CM face of party in MP: Surjewala

Kamal Nath, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh is Congress' CM face in poll-bound state as he is the President of Pradesh Congress Committee, said party leader Randeep Surjewala on Saturday.

On being asked about the party face for the CM post in Madhya Pradesh, Surjewala told the reporters that whoever is the president of Pradesh Congress that person is naturally the face of party.

"Kamal Nath is president of Madhya Pradesh Congress and whoever is the president of Pradesh Congress that person is naturally the face of Congress..." Surjewala said.

However, talking about the Central Election Committee meeting of Congress which was held to finalise candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Surjewala said that the decision will be made regarding the seats in the next meeting.

He further said that the people of the state want 'change' in Madhya Pradesh.

"...Discussion was held on the political situation of Madhya Pradesh, the way CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken the state on the path of destruction...There has been crime against women in the state and corruption is on the rise...Madhya Pradesh wants change... Another meeting will be called and the decision will be made regarding the seats..." the Congress leader said.

Also Read Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates Congress rejig: Randeep Surjewala appointed in-charge of poll-bound MP Congress meet decides caste survey will be its main poll plank in MP Cong did nothing for backward classes in 70 yrs, opposed quota: Scindia Should I become Madhya Pradesh CM again or not: Chouhan asks at rally Rahul, Priyanka to address separate rallies in poll-bound MP next week Congress CEC meet to finalise candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls today

After the meeting, Kamal Nath, while speaking to the reporters said that no decision has been taken at present regarding the name of the candidates.

"...We have held discussions on several names. At present, no decision has been taken. The decision will be taken in the next 6-7 days. We have held a discussion on 130-140 seats," Kamal Nath said.

However, party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who also attended the meeting, said that the 'list will be released soon'.

"...A lot of discussion happened but everything will not be revealed...The list will be released soon..." he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting.

Congress leaders KC Venugopal and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath also participated in the meeting.

Earlier, on October 3, the Congress screening committee held a meeting to decide on candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Ahead of the electoral battle, the ruling BJP and the Congress have intensified their campaigns, taking potshots at each other.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states going to polls at the end of this year.

The terms of the legislative assemblies in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are set to conclude on various dates in January of the coming year, while the term of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly will end on December 17 this year.