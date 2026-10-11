Sunday, October 11, 2026 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Will work with CM Vijay for TN's growth, development my 'mantra', says PM

Will work with CM Vijay for TN's growth, development my 'mantra', says PM

He listed out the rapid strides made in various sectors in the last 12 years, including the significant jump in defence exports

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 11, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during the foundation stone laying of various development projects, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 11, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during the foundation stone laying of various development projects, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he has taken development as his 'mantra,' and reaffirmed his commitment to serve the people of Tamil Nadu and ensuring the state's progress by working with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

He listed out the rapid strides made in various sectors in the last 12 years, including the significant jump in defence exports.

In his address after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for railway, road and petroleum-related projects worth about Rs 13,000 crore with Vijay, the PM underscored his commitment to ensure development.

"I have always taken country's development as my mantra," he said.

"As chief minister, I understood the expectations of a state. After becoming PM, not only did I try to fulfil the aspirations but also made efforts so that the states meet their aspiration goals," he said.

 

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during the foundation stone laying of various development projects, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over ₹13,000 crore in Tamil Nadu

Prime Ministrer Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during a roadshow in Dehradun on Tuesday | Photo: PTI

PM Modi holds roadshow in Chennai, to launch projects worth ₹13,000 crore

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Rahul Gandhi urges youth to keep protesting, vows to defeat Modi govt

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Modi govt turned 'mother of democracy' into 'muzzled democracy': Kharge

Nitin Nabin

BJP chief Nitin Nabin accuses Rahul, Kejriwal, and CJP of plotting anarchy

Referring to Tamil Nadu, he said when he was CM, he got the opportunity to interact with late leaders M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa when they headed Tamil Nadu. And, after becoming prime minister, he could work with former CMs O Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami and M K Stalin.

"Governments may change, but my resolve for Tamil Nadu' development, serving its people remains steadfast. With this determination to serve people, together with CM Vijay, we are taking forward the development of the state," he said.

TVK founder Vijay had ushered in his maiden government by winning the April Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to his completion of 25 years as PM and CM, Modi said "as head of government, my trust in people, cooperative federalism has grown strong.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Opposition, INDIA bloc

INDIA bloc plans protest march in Delhi on Monday, seeks CJI's intervention

Sambit Patra, sambit

CJP protest a 'flop show', victory of democracy over mobocracy: BJP

ssss Image:PTI

Ruling parties sweep bypolls in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry

Parliament, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

8 BJP and 2 SP candidates from UP elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

INDIA bloc leaders met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to the President | Image: AICC Source:ANI

President accepted what we said on 'vote chori', claims Rahul Gandhi

Topics : Narendra Modi joseph vijay chandrasekhar Tamil Nadu

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsCJP Protest in DelhiQ2 Results TodayHospital stocksINDIA Bloc ProtestRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryOTT Release This WeekDelhi Metro closes entry, exit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST