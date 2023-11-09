Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Winter session of Parliament from December 4, to have 15 sittings

The session could see the government seeking a Parliamentary nod for additional fiscal spending, especially to allocate funds for MNREGA and fertiliser subsidy

Parliament

Parliament (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The winter session of Parliament will commence on December 4 and will continue till December 22, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi announced on Thursday.

With 15 sittings spread across 19 days, it is poised to become the second shortest winter session of the current Lok Sabha, and it will be convened a day after the Assembly elections results of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana are announced.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The session could see the government seeking a Parliamentary nod for additional fiscal spending, especially to allocate funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and fertiliser subsidy.

The session will also have the Ethics Committee of Parliament table its report on the “cash-for-query” allegations against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra, and the Standing Committee on Home tabling its report on three bills to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act.

The Ethics Committee has recommended Mitra's expulsion.

The Lok Sabha will have to adopt the report before the expulsion recommended by the panel comes into effect.

As for the bills to replace the IPC, CrPC, and the Evidence Act, the Standing Committee on Home has already adopted the three reports recently.

The Lok Sabha referred the bills to the parliamentary panel on the last day of the monsoon session in August.

The government could push for the passage of the Bill related to appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs).

The government introduced it in the monsoon session but did not push for its passage in the special session of Parliament, which was held in September.

The Opposition and former CECs have protested the Bill as it seeks to bring on par the status of the CECs and ECs with that of the cabinet secretary.

At present, they enjoy the status of a Supreme Court judge.

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

Shivraj slams Nitish Kumar's remark; says he has no right to be CM

Naxalism will be eliminated from Chhattisgarh if BJP comes to power: Shah

Rajasthan HC allows BTP doctor to contest state Assembly elections 2023

Modi govt to continue with its approach towards illegal immigration: Shah

My govt made 40 mn pucca houses for poor but haven't made 1 for myself: PM


Winter sessions usually begin in the third week of November, with the two Houses prorogued a few days before Christmas.

However, the winter session in 2022 --- from 7 December to 23 – was the shortest in recent decades, with only 13 sittings.

The winter session in 2021 --- from 29 November to 22 December --- convened for 18 days.

In 2019, it was scheduled from 18 November to 13 December, with 20 sittings.

The Parliament did not have a winter session in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Topics : Parliament Parliament winter session Lok Sabha

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVESamsung Galaxy A05sRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last dayOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stockIndia successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 croreRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon