Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Rajasthan HC allows BTP doctor to contest state Assembly elections 2023

Deepak Ghoghra will be competing against Bansilal Katara of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress sitting MLA Ganesh Ghoghra from Dungarpur constituency

corruption, investigation, probe, CVC, court

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan High Court has allowed a doctor working at a government hospital to contest the upcoming state Assembly elections on November 25. The Rajasthan HC, however, stated that the doctor must return to his duties at Dungarpur District Hospital, if he loses.

Deepak Ghoghra, 43, will be contesting the Rajasthan polls from the Dungarpur constituency. He is a part of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), to which his father, Velaram Ghoghra is the state president. The BTP is based in Gujarat and had won two seats in the 2018 Rajasthan state Assembly elections in Chhotubhai Vasava from Jhagadiya Assembly constituency and his son Mahesh Vasava from Dediapada Assembly constituency. For the upcoming 2023 election, BTP had fielded 17 candidates, which included two doctors.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati of the Jodhpur bench of the high court allowed the petitioner to be relieved of his post as a medical officer in order to participate in the Assembly polls. The order also added, "the respondent may kindly be further directed that if the petitioner loses in election, the petitioner would be permitted to join back on the post of medical officer as accordingly."

Speaking to PTI, Ghoghra stated that this was the first such case in Rajasthan where the high court allowed a government doctor to be relieved of his duties to contest elections and also be allowed to return in case of defeat.

"It is important that educated people come forward and join politics to serve people. My decision to contest the election has been received well by the people and I am fully confident that because of my one-to-one connection with the people, I will be winning this seat," he said.

Ghoghra also stated that as he has been in Dungarpur for a decade, he is confident he has the support of the local people.

Goghra will be competing against Bansilal Katara of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress sitting MLA Ganesh Ghoghra.

"It is a landmark ruling and opens the door to more doctors following suit," Ghoghra added.

Rajasthan state Assembly elections will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Polling on November 17, result on December 3

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: BJP files complaint with EC against CM Gehlot

BJP files complaint with EC accusing Gehlot of hiding details about cases

Rajasthan elections 2023 LIVE: Prominent leaders join BJP ahead of polls

Congress will contest Rajasthan polls on 7 'guarantees': CM Gehlot

Amit Shah targets CM Gehlot during rallies ahead of Rajasthan elections

Topics : Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan State assembly polls state elections Assembly polls Assembly elections Election campaign Election news Elections in India Indian elections BJP Congress BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL Playing 11World Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon