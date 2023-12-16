Sensex (    %)
                        
Women safety, welfare of poor priorities of Rajasthan govt: CM Sharma

He said it will be ensured through the yatra that each beneficiary gets the benefits of the schemes

Bhajan Lal Sharma

Photo: ANI | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Saturday that the safety of women, zero corruption and the welfare of the poor will be the priorities of his government.
Speaking at a programme in the Maharani college here, the newly-elected chief minister of the desert state said the promises made in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the Rajasthan polls, prepared after taking suggestions from people, will be implemented.
"Our government is committed to ensuring the uplift of women and welfare of the poor. Women's safety, zero corruption and the welfare of the poor will be our priorities," Sharma, who was administered the oath by the governor on Friday, said.
The programme at the college was organised for the launch of the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra".
Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led Centre, Sharma said schemes have been launched by the Narendra Modi government for the welfare of the poor, labourers and farmers, and added that these schemes will be implemented properly through this yatra.
He said it will be ensured through the yatra that each beneficiary gets the benefits of the schemes. Sharma informed that a committee has been formed in Rajasthan for monitoring the yatra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhajanlal Sharma Rajasthan government Rajasthan Assembly women safety

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

