Airtel hits 50 mn 5G customers, says services now span all districts

Bharti Airtel on Saturday announced it has garnered over 50 million 5G customers on its network - a feat achieved within one year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus.

The Sunil Mittal-led telecom company also said Airtel 5G Plus services are available across all districts in the country.

"Airtel continues its 5G growth streak with 50 million unique customers on its network," the company said.

Making it one of the fastest rollouts in the country, Airtel 5G Plus is available across all the 28 states and 8 union territories.

Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Bharti Airtel said the telco is thrilled at the speed of adoption of 5G by millions of customers and added "we are reaching this milestone earlier than planned".

"This marks a big expansion of Airtel's 5G coverage going from 1 million in October of 2022 to 50 million in just 12 months of the launch. The expansion continues at full speed and I am sure, we will continue to rapidly multiply as we work towards nationwide coverage and enable all our customers to enter the 5G age," he said.

The services are now available across all districts in the country (with the exception of districts in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, naxal affected areas of Chhattisgarh and the islands of Lakshadweep, which are connected through VSAT).