HDFC Bank gets board nod for extension to Atanu Chakraborty as chairman

Country's biggest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said its board has approved three years extension to Atanu Chakraborty as non-executive chairman.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Country's biggest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said its board has approved three years extension to Atanu Chakraborty as non-executive chairman.
The board has recommended the re-appointment of Chakraborty as the part-time non-executive chairman and independent director of the bank to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), for a second term of three years with effect from May 5, 2024 to May 4, 2027, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The re-appointment will be subject to the approval of the RBI and the shareholders of the bank, it said.
He was appointed chairman of the bank in May 2024. Chakraborty, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, retired as Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs in April 2020.
Prior to that, he was Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Both departments come under the finance ministry.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

