D-Mart's Q4 net up 7.8% to Rs 460 cr, revenue rises 20.5% to Rs 10,594 cr

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an increase of 7.81 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 460.10 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 426.75 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, said Avenue Supermarts in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 20.57 per cent to Rs 10,594.11 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 8,786.45 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Avenue Supermarts' total expenses were at Rs 10,002.21 crore, up 21.82 per cent in Q4/FY 23, as against Rs 8,210.13 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Total income of Avenue Supermarts in the March quarter was at Rs 10,627.18 crore, up 20.5 per cent.

For the fiscal year ended March 2023, Avenue Supermarts's net profit was up 59.36 per cent at Rs 2,378.34 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 1,492.40 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 42,839.56 crore in FY23, 38.3 per cent higher than the previous fiscal year.

The total number of D-Mart stores as of March 31, 2023, stood at 324.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Headquartered in Mumbai, ASL also operates an online sales channel DMart Ready, which delivers goods to doorsteps in selected cities.