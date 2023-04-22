Indian Navy, DRDO conduct successful trial of BMD interceptor missile

India has successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha.

The missile test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy on Friday.

"The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralise a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of nations having Naval BMD capability," the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and industry involved in the successful demonstration of ship-based ballistic missile defence (BMD) capabilities.

Also Read India flight tests phase-II ballistic missile defence interceptor AD-1 Two new fast interceptor crafts to be inducted in Navy's Bengal area Indian Navy to commission guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao on Sunday China says it successfully conducted mid-course missile interception test North Korea fires missile that may have been a new type of weapon Current Covid variants mild, senior citizens can take booster dose: SII CEO Next target is to breach top 100 in FIFA ranking: AIFF president Chaubey PM Modi to address public rally in Karnataka on April 30 ahead of polls UP govt to set up training centres across state for roadways drivers Previous MVA govt showed red flag to development: Devendra Fadnavis