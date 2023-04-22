close

Indian Navy, DRDO conduct successful trial of BMD interceptor missile

India has successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: @NewsIADN

Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
The missile test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy on Friday.

"The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralise a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of nations having Naval BMD capability," the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and industry involved in the successful demonstration of ship-based ballistic missile defence (BMD) capabilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DRDO Indian Navy

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

