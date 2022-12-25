JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee, Malaviya on their birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary and said his contribution to India is indelible

Topics
Narendra Modi | vajpayee birthday | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary, and said his contribution to India is indelible.

Vajpayee led the BJP to power at the Centre in the 90s and remained India's prime minister for six years.

Modi tweeted, "Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people."

He also paid homage to freedom fighter and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary.

He said Malaviya, the key figure behind the foundation of the Banaras Hindu University, dedicated his life to empowering education sector and will always be remembered for this.

He was a great son of mother India, Modi said.

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 10:26 IST

