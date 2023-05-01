close

Maharashtra Day 2023: Date, history, significance, key facts, wishes

In celebration of Maharashtra Day, cultural events, parades, and other public gatherings are held throughout the state. Maharashtra Day 2023 will be observed on Monday, May 1, 2023, this year

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
Maharashtra Day is observed on May 1 of each year. May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra's foundation day, in addition to International Labour Day. It is celebrated with a great deal of enthusiasm and fervor. This day honors the start of Maharashtra's illustrious legacy.
In 1960, on this day, two-new states were established: Maharashtra and Gujarat. The city of Bombay was a point of dispute between the two states. Because the majority of people in Bombay spoke Marathi, the Marathi believed that the city should join them.




Maharashtra Day 2023: History

The States Reorganisation Act of 1956 was implemented on November 1, 1956, and the Marathi-speaking districts were included in the new state of Bombay.
The Bombay Reorganisation Act of 1960 divided the bilingual state of Bombay into two independent states: Maharashtra for Marathi-speaking people and Gujarat for Gujarati-speaking people. Gujarat became the 15th state in the Indian Union.


Maharashtra Day 2023: Importance

The battle for a separate state and the state's founding are both commemorated on Maharashtra Day. The day is a public occasion across the state with massive events happening with marches, social projects, and flag-hoisting customs.
It also lets people show how proud they are to be a Maharashtrian and remember the state's rich cultural history.

Maharashtra Day 2023: Key facts

    • Mumbai is the nation's financial centre and the state capital of Maharashtra.
      
    • It is the second most populous state and the third-largest by land area in India.
      
    • The state has a rich cultural legacy that includes music, food, literature, art, and Marathi, the state's official language.
      
    • Maharashtra's numerous tourist attractions, such as beaches, wildlife preserves, historical landmarks, and hill stations, are well-known.


Maharashtra Day 2023: Wishes

    • This Maharashtra Day, let's spread love, happiness, and positivity everywhere we go. Happy Maharashtra Diwas.
      
    • Wishing every one of the residents of Maharashtra a blissful and safe Maharashtra Day filled with happiness and inspiration.
      
    • Let us work to preserve and promote Maharashtra's rich history and cultural heritage for future generations with pride. Happy Maharashtra Day 2023. 
      
    • I hope that this day will serve as a reminder of the state's resilience, strength, and unity, as well as an inspiration to overcome any challenge we face. Jai Maharashtra!
      
    • May the state of Maharashtra always be at the forefront of progress and contribute to the nation's growth and development, Jai Maharashtra. 
      
First Published: May 01 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

