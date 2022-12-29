JUST IN
Border dispute resolution efforts started with 'weak mindset': Shinde
Business Standard

CPI(M)-Cong friendship opportunistic; BJP have an edge: Tripura CM on polls

Tripura CM Manik Saha asserted that people of the state do not like coming closer of the CPI(M) and the Congress ahead of the assembly elections, and claimed that BJP will have an edge over the two

Topics
BJP | Jagat Prakash Nadda | Tripura

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Manik Saha
Manik Saha | Photo: ANI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday asserted that people of the state do not like coming closer of the CPI(M) and the Congress ahead of the assembly elections, and claimed that the BJP will have an edge over the two.

Saha's assertion came a day after six parties including the CPI(M) and the Congress issued a joint statement asking the peace-loving people of the northeastern state to raise their voice in favour of restoration of democracy, re-establishment of the rule of law and conducting free and fair election.

The BJP-IPFT alliance had swept the 2018 Tripura Assembly polls winning a two-third majority in the 60-member House, ending the 25-year-long Left rule in the state.

It is an opportunist understanding. Earlier, the love between the two parties (CPI(M) and Congress) was a secret affair and now it came to the fore. People are not taking it positively, Saha said.

The CPI(M) and the Congress have not learnt a lesson from West Bengal where they had contested polls jointly against the Trinamool Congress but could not make any mark, he said.

The joint statement was signed by leaders of five Left parties - the CPI(M), Forward Bloc, CPI, RSP and the CPI(ML) - and the Congress.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury had claimed that Tipra Motha president Pradyot Kishore Manikya has broadly endorsed the views expressed in the joint statement but he could not sign it as he is out of the state now.

The people will reject the opportunist understanding in the election, Saha added.

AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar, who arrived here on Wednesday, claimed that people are fed up with the BJP and want to come on a common platform.

Kumar went to Kailashahar in Unakoti district and attended a party programme. He is scheduled to address a rally here on Thursday.

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 07:11 IST

