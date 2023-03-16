JUST IN
Modi, Hasina to jointly inaugurate India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline

Prime Minister Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart will inaugurate the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline on March 18, 2023 at 1700 Hrs (IST) via video-conferencing, it said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi welcoming Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on her visit to India
PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline on Saturday via video-conferencing.

This is the first cross border energy pipeline between India and Bangladesh, built at an estimated cost of Rs 377 crore, of which the Bangladesh portion of the pipeline built at a cost of approximately Rs 285 crore, has been borne by the Indian government under grant assistance, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart will inaugurate the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline on March 18, 2023 at 1700 Hrs (IST) via video-conferencing, it said.

The Pipeline has a capacity to transport 1 Million Metric Ton Per Annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel (HSD). It will supply high speed diesel initially to seven districts in northern Bangladesh, the statement said.

The operation of India- Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline will put in place a sustainable, reliable, cost-effective and environment friendly mode of transporting HSD from India to Bangladesh and will further enhance cooperation in energy security between the two countries, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 20:16 IST

