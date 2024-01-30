Star cricketer Rinku Singh's father seen delivering cylinders in UP

Rinku Singh, who recently got his maiden call for Team India, has become a key player for the Indian cricket team in the T20I squad. He showed his batting abilities in the international matches, both in the home and away series.

The 26-year-old’s life turned upside down when he smashed five sixes against left-arm seamer Yash Dayal in one over to help his IPL franchise KKR clinch a stunning victory against Gujarat Giants.

Recently, a video went viral on social media last week, where Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, could be seen delivering LPG cylinders in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, despite the success of his son.

In the viral video, his father could be seen loading LPG cylinders in a small truck and then moving towards the shop.

January 26, 2024

Many social media users applauded in the comment section and praised Rinku Singh's father for living with such humility even after his son became rich.

One of the users wrote, "This is his foundation and will keep him in better physical and mental health. It's hard to stop if he doesn't want to despite the wealth."

"Learning -Never feel shy about your profession. That's Rinku Singh's father," another user commented.

Another social media user said that Rinku's father represents a whole middle-class family.

According to the Free Press Journal, the 26-year-old cricketer has asked his father to relax and not to haul the cylinder. But, his father loves his job.

The cricketer also added that it's tough for someone to stop the work he has been doing all his life.

Rinku was born in Aligarh, and the cricketer was retained by his IPL franchise for Rs 55 lakh ahead of IPL 2024. He was first acquired by KKR in IPL 2018 for Rs 80 lakh. Even though he didn't get enough chances in his first season, his potential was considered and was retained by the franchise every year.