National
Business Standard

PM Modi greets people on statehood day of Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people of three northeast states -- Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya -- on their statehood day

Topics
Narendra Modi | Tripura | Manipur

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people of three northeast states -- Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya -- on their statehood day.

Both Tripura and Manipur have seen progress and growth in the last few years, he said, adding that people from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields.

Manipur has been progressing on several counts during the last few years, Modi said, wishing that its people's aspirations are fulfilled and the state keeps strengthening India's growth trajectory.

The last five years have been remarkable for Tripura's growth trajectory. From agriculture to industry, education to health, the state has seen great transformation, he said.

Tweeting on Meghalaya statehood day, Modi said, "This state is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art and passion towards sports. People from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for Meghalaya's continuous progress in the years to come.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 11:01 IST

