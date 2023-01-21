PM Modi greets people on statehood day of Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya

Prime Minister on Saturday greeted people of three northeast states -- Tripura, and -- on their statehood day.

Both and have seen progress and growth in the last few years, he said, adding that people from have excelled in diverse fields.

has been progressing on several counts during the last few years, Modi said, wishing that its people's aspirations are fulfilled and the state keeps strengthening India's growth trajectory.

The last five years have been remarkable for Tripura's growth trajectory. From agriculture to industry, education to health, the state has seen great transformation, he said.

Tweeting on statehood day, Modi said, "This state is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art and passion towards sports. People from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for Meghalaya's continuous progress in the years to come.

