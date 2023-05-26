close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'No fungus contamination in lassi': Amul terms viral video 'fake'

According to media reports, a video that has now gone viral on social media claimed that the fungus was found in packs of Amul Lassi even before its expiry date

BS Trends
Amul

Amul

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

Amul's utterly butterly supply melts; eateries switch to alternatives

Amul aiming to become a total foods and beverages company: MD Jayen Mehta

Kerala cooperative secures second position in global sectoral ranking

RS Sodhi steps down as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta given interim charge

National Brother's Day 2023: History, celebration and other details inside

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Birth anniversary, History, and more

After a gap of 15yrs, Kerala celebrates Jewish wedding in Kochi

National Dengue Day 2023: Importance, everything you need to Know

Glenn Maxwell, wife Vini Raman expecting rainbow baby: All you need to know

Topics : Amul Twitter BS Web Reports

First Published: May 26 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

What is C-KYC? All you need to know about the centralised database

video calling, video KYC
3 min read

Physics Wallah to invest Rs 120 cr in 3 yrs to boost tech skilling platform

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
2 min read

Delhi HC asks police about action over offensive tweet against Md Zubair

Delhi High Court
3 min read

M&M Q4 net profit rises 18% to Rs 2,637 cr, automobile unit leads

Mahindra & Mahindra
3 min read

McLaren Automotive launches hybrid sports car Artura with V6 petrol engine

hybrid supercar McLaren Artura
1 min read

Most Popular

From US to Australia, investors from 21 nations get angel tax exemption

Angel Tax
3 min read

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Sensex at 100,000? It's possible, believes Chris Wood of Jefferies

Chris Wood
4 min read

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges nearly all its HZL stake to raise funds

Vedanta
3 min read

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon