Our policies and practices need a comprehensive framework: PK Mishra

Our policies and practices need a comprehensive framework: PK Mishra

The 1972-batch IAS officer spoke highly of the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme but stressed the importance of its long-term evaluation

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. (Photo: Priyanka Parashar)

Mohammad Anab New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At the Business Standard Manthan summit on Thursday, senior IAS officer and principal secretary to the prime minister of India, PK Mishra, said that any policy formulation must factor in uncertainty with a focus on a comprehensive framework and an outcome-oriented, constructive mindset. He also said that policies are framed with an analytical perspective and a focus on sustainability.
 
Mishra credited the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling the Centre to successfully tackle crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and the West Asia crisis. He added that all crises were handled with a focus on being Atmanirbhar (self-reliant).
   
Speaking about the challenges posed by geopolitical crises and Covid-19 to the Indian economy, Mishra said that economic growth momentum was restored only after several economic reforms were undertaken, along with stimulus packages being provided.
 
The 1972-batch IAS officer spoke highly of the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme but stressed the importance of its long-term evaluation.
 
Citing examples of recent free trade agreements (FTAs) with Australia, the UAE, and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), Mishra explained that India’s policy stance on economic engagement with the world has been consistent, engaging with other countries on a mutually beneficial basis.

The Gujarat-cadre officer added that uncertainty must be tackled with a new approach where, beyond risk assessment, the objective should also be to build an ‘anti-fragile system’.
 
The 76-year-old bureaucrat described Modi's recent visit to the US as "very positive," particularly in enhancing trade relations. He further added that bilateral, regional, and multilateral relationships in the evolving global trade environment are changing the economic landscape.
 
Mishra expressed optimism about India’s vast consumption base and demographic advantage, coupled with its digital public infrastructure and technological capabilities. These, he said, would help India negotiate from a position of strength.
 
Despite the agricultural sector’s share in GDP declining rapidly, Mishra noted that the sector still accounts for about 46 per cent of the country’s workforce. He emphasised that diversifying agriculture holds the key to uplifting the sector.
 
On reforms in the civil services, Mishra said that to keep pace with the changing needs of governance, continuous and evolving efforts are being made to modernise and strengthen the civil services.
 
The Sambalpur-born bureaucrat highlighted that over the past decade, the personnel management system has undergone major transformation. New initiatives such as Mission Karmayogi and the Integrated Government Online Training (iGoT) platform have introduced a competency-based and holistic approach to personnel management.

Topics : Narendra Modi Russia Ukraine Conflict Free Trade Agreements PLI scheme Indian Economy BS Manthan

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

