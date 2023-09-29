close
Sensex (0.23%)
65658.24 + 149.92
Nifty (0.30%)
19582.25 + 58.70
Nifty Midcap (0.71%)
40390.50 + 286.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.55%)
5842.55 + 31.85
Nifty Bank (0.53%)
44534.55 + 233.60
Heatmap

Asian Games 2023: Indian women's badminton team crashes out in QFs

India registered a disappointing 3-0 loss to Thailand in their QF match

PV Sindhu, CWG

Thailand continued their domination as India's top women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were crushed by Rawinda Prajongjai and Jongkolphan Kititharakul by 19-21, 5-21 in straight two games. Thailand secured a lead of 2-0.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 10:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian women's badminton team missed out on a medal on Friday after it was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the team competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.
India registered a disappointing 3-0 loss to Thailand in their QF match.
India's two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu started off things against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong. The Indian's scratchy form continued as after winning the first game by 21-14, she went on to lose the next two games by 15-21, 14-21 and lost the match in 67 minutes. Thailand got a 1-0 lead.
Thailand continued their domination as India's top women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were crushed by Rawinda Prajongjai and Jongkolphan Kititharakul by 19-21, 5-21 in straight two games. Thailand secured a lead of 2-0.
Ashmita Chaliha's loss to Busanan Ongbamrungphan by 9-21, 16-21 marked the end of women's team's campaign in Hangzhou.
Earlier, the Indian women's badminton team secured a win in the round of 16 matches to qualify for the quarterfinals of the event at the 19th edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Also Read

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well

Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round

Asian Games: Boys fought valiantly, says Indian football coach Stimac

Asian Games: Palak wins Gold, Esha wins Silver in 10 m air pistol shooting

Asian Games: Esha-Palak-Divya win silver in 10m air rifle pistol team event

Asian Games: Swapnil-Aishwary-Akhil bag gold in men's 50 m rifle 3P event

Asian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

The Indian women's team of PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, and Malvika Bansod had beaten Mongolia in the round of 16 match by 3-0.
In Match 1, Sindhu squared off against Myagmartseren Ganbaatar and defeated the Mongolian in two straight sets as the match lasted for 20 mins. Sindhu secured a win in the first game by 21-2, while in the next game, the Indian shuttler won by 21-3.
In Match 2, Chaliha beaten Kherlen Darkhanbaatar by 2-0. In the first game, Chaliha won by 21-2, and in the next game, she won by 21-3.
Anupama also clinched a win in Match 3 against Khulangoo Baatar by 20. The Indian shuttler dominated in the first game and won by 21-0 while in the next game, she beat the Mongolian by 21-2.
The Indian men's badminton team will lock horns against Nepal in quarterfinals later today. The badminton events started on Thursday and will conclude on October 7.
India has a total of 28 medals at the Asian Games Hangzhou, with seven gold, ten silver and 11 bronze medals so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Games Badminton P V Sindhu

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesJioCinema | CEO Kiran ManiStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon