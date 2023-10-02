close
Asian Games 2023: Parul, Priti bag silver and bronze in 3,000m steeplechase

Winfred Mutile Yavi of Bahrain won the gold with a Games record timing of 9:18.28 sec

Parul Chaudhary and Priti

Parul Chaudhary and Priti secured silver and bronze medal respectively in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
India's Parul Chaudhary and Priti secured silver and bronze medal respectively in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games here on Monday.
Parul clocked 9:27.63 sec to claim the silver medal ahead of compatriot Priti, who made a strong finish to clinch the bronze with a personal best time of 9:43.32 sec.
Winfred Mutile Yavi of Bahrain won the gold with a Games record timing of 9:18.28 sec.
In August this year at the World Championships held in Budapest, Parul registered a national record in 3000m steeplechase with a time of 9:15.31 sec, and in the process qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sport Asian Games Olympics

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

