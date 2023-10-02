Asian Games 2023: Parul, Priti bag silver and bronze in 3,000m steeplechase

India's Parul Chaudhary and Priti secured silver and bronze medal respectively in the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games here on Monday.
Parul clocked 9:27.63 sec to claim the silver medal ahead of compatriot Priti, who made a strong finish to clinch the bronze with a personal best time of 9:43.32 sec.
Winfred Mutile Yavi of Bahrain won the gold with a Games record timing of 9:18.28 sec.
In August this year at the World Championships held in Budapest, Parul registered a national record in 3000m steeplechase with a time of 9:15.31 sec, and in the process qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Also Read
Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27
Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming
Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad
Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally
Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33
Asian Games 2023: Indian men firm in 2nd position, womens' team languish
Asian Games: Vithya equals PT Usha's national record in women's 400m hurdle
Yarraji Race: AFI president promises to take up matter to highest level
Asian Games 2023: Indian men's, women's teams bag bronze in roller skating
Asian Games: Learnt a lot from Dhoni but I have my own style, says Gaikwad
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)