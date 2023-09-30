Asian Games: Indian women's team loses opening match in Volleyball

The Indian women's volleyball team started their campaign at the Asian Games on a disappointing note, losing 1-3 to North Korea in their opening match here on Saturday.

India won the first set but failed to continue the momentum and lost to North Korea 25-23, 22-25, 17-25, and 16-25 in a Pool A match that lasted one hour and 53 minutes at the Deqing Sports Centre in Gymnasium.

North Korea's Hyonju Kim emerged as the star performer, scoring a maximum of 30 points, while India's Soorya scored a maximum of 18 points in the match.

India will face world no. 6 China in their next pool match on Sunday.

Indian men's team ended its campaign at the sixth place.

Also Read Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27 Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1 Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming Asian Games 2023: India upset Korea in volleyball, rowers start well Asiad Games 2023 volleyball: India stuns S Korea, enters knock-out round Asian Games: Limaye tops in eventing dressage category, India 3rd Asiad 2023: Sarabjot, Divya settle for silver in 10m air pistol mixed team Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming Asian Games LIVE Updates: Sarabjot-Divya shoot Silver; IND medals tally- 34 Asian Games: Indian men enter squash final, women signs off with bronze