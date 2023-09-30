close
Asian Games: Indian women's team loses opening match in Volleyball

North Korea's Hyonju Kim emerged as the star performer, scoring a maximum of 30 points, while India's Soorya scored a maximum of 18 points in the match

Asian Games India Volleyball

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
The Indian women's volleyball team started their campaign at the Asian Games on a disappointing note, losing 1-3 to North Korea in their opening match here on Saturday.
India won the first set but failed to continue the momentum and lost to North Korea 25-23, 22-25, 17-25, and 16-25 in a Pool A match that lasted one hour and 53 minutes at the Deqing Sports Centre in Gymnasium.
North Korea's Hyonju Kim emerged as the star performer, scoring a maximum of 30 points, while India's Soorya scored a maximum of 18 points in the match.
India will face world no. 6 China in their next pool match on Sunday.
Indian men's team ended its campaign at the sixth place.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

