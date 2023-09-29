At the Asian Games, this 9-year-old skateboarder has the Olympics in sight

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27
Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad
Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally
Asian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31
Asian Games 2023 September 28 schedule: India event timings, streaming
Asian Games: Duo Saketh-Ramanathan bow out with silver in tennis final
Asian Games 2023: Indian women's badminton team crashes out in QFs
Asian Games: Boys fought valiantly, says Indian football coach Stimac
Asian Games: Palak wins Gold, Esha wins Silver in 10 m air pistol shooting
Asian Games: Esha-Palak-Divya win silver in 10m air rifle pistol team event