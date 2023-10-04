Asian Games October 5 schedule: India vs China in hockey SF, medal events

Having crossed the all-time mark in Gold medals as well as overall medals tally, India would now aim for the 100 medal target as “Abki Baar 100 par” seems like a reality after the Indian contingent touched the 80 medal mark on October 4, Day 11 of the Asian Games. On October 5, 2023, which will also be the 12th day of the Hangzhou Asian Games in China, India will aim for more medals.
India’s Saurav Ghosal would look to finally get the elusive Singles Gold in Squash while Deepika Palikkal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu will also fight for Gold in mixed doubles squash.
The Indian men’s Bridge team will be in a Gold medal clash against Hong Kong, China while the women’s hockey team will face China in the semi-final.
India compound archers, who have already secured two Gold and four medals so far, would look to win two more as they will take part in the men’s team and women’s team competitions.
Indian shuttlers would look to secure medals as well. HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu and the pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles, men’s singles and men’s doubles respectively.
Here’s the detailed schedule of the Indian contingent on October 5.
Asian Games: India's schedule on October 5
Archery- 06:30 AM IST Onwards
India vs Hong Kong- Compound Women’s Team Quarterfinal
Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Swami in action
India vs Bhutan- Compound Men’s Team Quarterfinal
Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale in action
If the teams win their respective quarterfinals, they could play for Gold and Bronze depending on their semi-final results.
Athletics- 04:30 AM IST
Men’s Marathon- India’s A Beliappa and Man Singh in action
Badminton
India’s P V Sindhu vs China’s He Bingjiao
Women’s Singles Quarterfinal- 6:50 AM IST
India’s HS Prannoy vs Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia
Men’s Singles Quarterfinal- 7:50 AM IST
India’s Satwik Sairaj Rankireedy and Chirag Shetty vs Singapore
Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal- 02:30 PM IST
Bridge- 6:30 AM IST Onwards
India’s men’s team in action against Hong Kong, China in Final
Chess- 12:30 PM IST onwards
India’s men’s and women’s teams in action in classic format in Round 7
Hockey
Women’s Semi-final- India vs China- 1:30 pm IST
Ju-jitsu- 06:30 AM IST onwards
India’s Kamal Singh, Tarun Yadav, Anwesha Deb and Navya Pandey in action
Kabaddi
India men vs Chinese Taipei Men- 7:00 AM IST
India Women vs Japan Men- 1:30 pm IST
Sepaktakraw- 06:30 AM IST Onwards
India’s men’s and women’s Regu teams in action in the preliminary rounds
Squash
Mixed Doubles Final- 11:30 AM IST
India vs Malaysia (Deepika Palikkal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu in action)
Men’s Singles Final - 2:30 pm IST
India’s Saurav Ghosal vs Malaysia’s Ein Yow
Wrestling- 7:30 AM IST Onwards
Women’s Freestyle 50kg, 53kg and 57kg bouts alongside Men’s Greco-Roman +97 kg and +130 kg bouts
India’s Antim Panghal, Naveen, Pooja Gehlot, Mansi and Narinder Cheema will be in action