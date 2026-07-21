Datanomics: India may lose out in watered-down Commonwealth Games
To ensure cost effectiveness, Scotland is hosting a watered-down version of the Games with only 10 sporting events
Yash Kumar Singhal
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Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 will start on July 23 in Scotland, after Victoria (Australia) — the original host of the 2026 CWG — decided to relinquish the hosting rights due to significant cost escalations. To ensure cost effectiveness, Scotland is hosting a watered-down version of the Games with only 10 sporting events. Consequently, major sports such as hockey, badminton, wrestling, shooting, etc have been excluded from the schedule. Among the top countries, India may lose out the most in terms of medals because of this decision.
Topics : Commonwealth Games sports Sports in India