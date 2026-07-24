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Argentina's conduct after WC final was 'unacceptable': De la Fuente

FIFA asked one of its disciplinary prosecutors Monday to report back on testy on-field confrontations after Spain's 1-0 win in extra time Sunday to dethrone the defending champion.

Luis de la Fuente, Luis de la Fuente, Fuente

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente responds to a question during a news conference Monday, July 13, 2026, in Arlington, Texas, ahead of the team's World Cup semifinal soccer match against France.(Photo: PTI)

AP Geneva
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

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As FIFA investigates Argentina's conduct after the World Cup final, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has described the incidents as "intolerable and unacceptable."  FIFA asked one of its disciplinary prosecutors Monday to report back on testy on-field confrontations after Spain's 1-0 win in extra time Sunday to dethrone the defending champion.

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes physically tangled with Spain players Eric Garcia and Gavi, and Spain captain Rodri was hit in the stomach as he ran past Argentina defender Nahuel Molina.

"It cannot be allowed," De la Fuente told Spanish public broadcaster TVE on Thursday, adding he did not see the incidents at the time while "celebrating with other people."  "In any case, I find it intolerable and unacceptable from players of that caliber, whom I had been praising in the days before and who have a magnificent coach," the Spain coach said. 

 

FIFA has given no details of the remit for its investigator, or if witness statements could be sought from Spain players and staff.

Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala apologized Wednesday for his confrontation with Dani Olmo, which he described as a shove and not a punch.

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Coach praises Spain's restraint  De la Fuente praised his players in the TVE interview for how they handled the situation at MetLife Stadium.

"I want to highlight our behavior in the face of that kind of aggression and provocation," the coach said. "Our players always kept their composure and behaved like true professionals."  The Spain squad stood in a guard of honor for Argentina players walking to the podium to get their medals from U.S. President Donald Trump. Minutes later, when Rodri lifted the trophy, most of the Argentina squad turned their backs on the ceremonial moment.

Unclear timetable for FIFA action FIFA disciplinary rules allow a special prosecutor to "request the opening of disciplinary proceedings and propose that disciplinary measures be imposed on member associations, clubs and individuals."  FIFA gave no timetable for any cases, and it is unclear when any potential bans for Argentina players would apply as the team does not have competitive games scheduled in the coming months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 5:27 PM IST

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