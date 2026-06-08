FIFA WC 2026 Group C: Morocco, Scotland challenge Brazil's hunt for glory

Group C promises to be one of the most intriguing groups at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Brazil, the most successful nation in World Cup history, enter the tournament seeking a first title since 2002 under legendary Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti. Standing in their way are Morocco, who stunned the football world with their run to the semi-finals in 2022, Scotland, returning to the World Cup after a 28-year absence, and Haiti, who are appearing at the finals for the first time since 1974.

Brazil remain favourites to top the group, but Morocco have established themselves among the strongest teams outside Europe and South America. Scotland arrive with growing belief after topping their qualifying group, while Haiti will be eager to embrace the biggest stage in international football. With contrasting styles and compelling storylines, Group C could provide some of the tournament's most entertaining matches.

FIFA WC 2026 Group C: Teams

Brazil

Morocco

Scotland

Haiti

FIFA WC 2026 Group C: Team analysis

Brazil

Brazil arrive in North America carrying the weight of expectation that accompanies every World Cup campaign. The Seleção remain the only nation to have appeared at every edition of the tournament and continue their pursuit of a sixth world title.

Carlo Ancelotti becomes the first non-Brazilian coach to lead Brazil at a World Cup and faces the challenge of ending a 24-year wait for football's biggest prize. While qualifying was not as dominant as many expected, the squad remains packed with world-class talent.

Vinicius Junior is now the attacking leader of the team, while Neymar's inclusion adds experience and star power. Marquinhos, Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes provide leadership through the spine of the side, while exciting youngsters such as Endrick and Rayan offer fresh energy. On paper, Brazil possess the strongest squad in the group and should have enough quality to finish top.

Brazil full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Alisson, Wesley, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Casemiro, Alex Sandro, Vinicius Junior, Bruno Guimaraes, Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Raphinha, Weverton, Danilo Luiz, Bremer, Leo Pereira, Douglas Santos, Fabinho, Danilo Santos, Endrick, Lucas Paqueta, Luiz Henrique, Gabriel Martinelli, Ederson, Roger Ibanez, Igor Thiago, Rayan.

Morocco

Morocco are no longer viewed as outsiders on the world stage. Their historic run to the semi-finals in Qatar four years ago transformed perceptions of African football, and they enter the 2026 tournament with genuine ambitions of another deep run.

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi inherited a side that won all eight of its qualification matches and blends established stars with exciting young talent. Captain Achraf Hakimi remains one of the world's best full-backs, while Brahim Diaz provides creativity and attacking flair. The midfield pairing of Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi continues to provide balance and control.

Morocco's defensive organisation and tactical discipline make them extremely difficult to break down. They will expect to challenge Brazil for top spot and should be confident of reaching the knockout stage.

Morocco full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Chemsdine Talbi, Azzedine Ounahi, Soufiane Rahimi, Brahim Diaz, Ismael Saibari, Munir Mohamedi, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Issa Diop, Samir El Mourabet, Gessime Yassine, Abde Ezzalzouli, Chadi Riad, Youssef Belammari, Ayoub El Kaabi, Ayoube Amaimouni, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Bilal El Khannouss, Neil El Aynaoui, Redouane Halhal, Anass Salah Eddine.

Scotland

Scotland return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and will be determined to finally end their long-standing struggle at major tournaments. No Scotland side has ever progressed beyond the opening stage of a World Cup, making this group a major opportunity to create history.

Steve Clarke has overseen a significant improvement in the national team's fortunes and guided Scotland to the top of their qualifying group for the first time since 1982. Captain Andy Robertson provides leadership from the back, while Scott McTominay has emerged as the team's most influential player in recent years.

John McGinn, Che Adams and Lewis Ferguson add experience and quality throughout the squad. Scotland may not possess the depth of Brazil or Morocco, but their organisation, work rate and belief make them dangerous opponents.

Scotland full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Angus Gunn, Aaron Hickey, Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney, John McGinn, Tyler Fletcher, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams, Ryan Christie, Liam Kelly, Jack Hendry, Ross Stewart, John Souttar, Dominic Hyam, Ben Doak, George Hirst, Lewis Ferguson, Lawrence Shankland, Craig Gordon, Nathan Patterson, Kenny McLean, Anthony Ralston, Findlay Curtis, Scott McKenna. ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026 Group B: Co-hosts Canada face Switzerland, Qatar challenge Angus Gunn, Aaron Hickey, Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney, John McGinn, Tyler Fletcher, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams, Ryan Christie, Liam Kelly, Jack Hendry, Ross Stewart, John Souttar, Dominic Hyam, Ben Doak, George Hirst, Lewis Ferguson, Lawrence Shankland, Craig Gordon, Nathan Patterson, Kenny McLean, Anthony Ralston, Findlay Curtis, Scott McKenna.

Haiti

Haiti's qualification represents one of the feel-good stories of the tournament. The Caribbean nation return to the World Cup for the first time in 52 years after finishing ahead of Costa Rica and Honduras during qualification.

Duckens Nazon played a crucial role in securing qualification and remains Haiti's most experienced attacking threat. The squad has also been strengthened through the recruitment of players from the Haitian diaspora, including Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Wilson Isidor.

Although Haiti enter the tournament as the underdogs of Group C, they have already exceeded expectations by reaching the finals. Their pace, enthusiasm and attacking approach could make them difficult opponents, particularly if bigger nations underestimate them.

Haiti full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Johny Placide, Carlens Arcus, Keeto Thermoncy, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Carl Sainte, Derrick Etienne Jr, Martin Experience, Duckens Nazon, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Louicius Deedson, Alexandre Pierre, Duke Lacroix, Leverton Pierre, Ruben Providence, Lenny Joseph, Danley Jean-Jacques, Wilson Isidor, Yassin Fortune, Frantzdy Pierrot, Josue Casimir, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Josue Duverger, Wilguens Paugain, Dominique Simon, Woodensky Pierre.

FIFA WC 2026 Group C: Players to watch out for

Brazil – Vinicius Junior

The Real Madrid superstar enters the tournament as Brazil's most important attacking player. His pace, dribbling ability and eye for goal make him one of the most dangerous forwards in world football.

Morocco – Achraf Hakimi

Morocco's captain remains the driving force behind the team. Equally effective in attack and defence, Hakimi's leadership and quality will be vital to Morocco's ambitions.

Scotland – Scott McTominay

McTominay has become Scotland's talisman, consistently delivering important goals and performances. His energy, leadership and ability to influence matches from midfield make him the key man for Steve Clarke's side.

Haiti – Duckens Nazon

The striker was instrumental during qualification and remains Haiti's primary source of goals. His experience and finishing ability will be crucial if Haiti are to spring a surprise.

FIFA WC 2026 Group C: Final standings prediction

Brazil possess too much quality and depth not to finish top of Group C. Ancelotti's side may still be searching for consistency, but they remain one of the most talented squads in the tournament.

Morocco appear best placed to join them in the knockout stage after building on the success of recent years and establishing themselves among the strongest teams outside the traditional football powers. Scotland should remain competitive throughout the group stage and could still challenge for qualification, while Haiti's primary objective will be to gain valuable experience and potentially claim a memorable result.

Predicted standings

Brazil

Morocco

Scotland

Haiti