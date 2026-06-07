FIFA WC 2026 Group B: Co-hosts Canada face Switzerland, Qatar challenge

Group B at the FIFA World Cup 2026 may not feature one of the tournament's traditional giants, but it promises to be among the most competitive sections in the competition. Co-hosts Canada will have the backing of passionate home crowds as they seek their first-ever World Cup points, while Switzerland arrive as the group's most experienced side.

Qatar, appearing at their second World Cup after hosting the tournament in 2022, will be eager to prove they belong on the global stage, while Bosnia and Herzegovina return to the finals for only the second time in their history. With no overwhelming favourite and four teams capable of causing problems, Group B could produce one of the closest qualification races of the group stage.

FIFA WC 2026 Group B: Teams

Canada

Switzerland

Qatar

Bosnia and Herzegovina

FIFA WC 2026 Group B: Team analysis

Canada

Canada enter the tournament carrying the hopes of a nation and buoyed by significant progress under head coach Jesse Marsch. The former Leeds United manager has transformed the team's playing style, introducing an aggressive pressing approach that has helped Canada become one of the most exciting sides in the CONCACAF region.

The Canadians reached the Copa America semi-finals in 2024 and followed that by reaching the quarter-finals of the 2025 Gold Cup. While they are still searching for their first World Cup points after losing all six of their previous matches at the tournament, this squad appears far stronger and more experienced than previous generations.

Captain Alphonso Davies remains the face of Canadian football, while Jonathan David continues to lead the attack. Supporting them is a growing core of talented players including Stephen Eustaquio, Tajon Buchanan, Ismael Kone and Niko Sigur. With home support and increasing confidence, Canada have a genuine opportunity to reach the knockout rounds for the first time.

Canada full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Dayne St Clair, Alistair Johnston, Alfie Jones, Luc de Fougerolles, Joel Waterman, Mathieu Choiniere, Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David, Liam Millar, Tani Oluwaseyi, Derek Cornelius, Jacob Shaffelburg, Moise Bombito, Maxime Crepeau, Tajon Buchanan, Owen Goodman, Alphonso Davies, Ali Ahmed, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea, Niko Sigur, Promise David, Nathan Saliba.

Switzerland

Switzerland arrive as the most established World Cup nation in Group B. The Swiss have become one of international football's most consistent tournament teams, regularly reaching knockout rounds through a combination of tactical discipline, defensive solidity and midfield control.

Head coach Murat Yakin possesses a squad packed with experience. Granit Xhaka remains the heartbeat of the team and will be appearing at his fourth World Cup, while Manuel Akanji continues to marshal the defence. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is among Europe's most reliable shot-stoppers and provides an excellent last line of defence.

Switzerland may not possess the attacking flair of some of football's elite nations, but their organisation and tournament know-how make them difficult opponents. Their ability to control games and avoid mistakes could prove decisive in a group where margins are expected to be slim.

Switzerland full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Gregor Kobel, Miro Muheim, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Johan Manzambi, Granit Xhaka, Dan Ndoye, Yvon Mvogo, Ricardo Rodriguez, Ardon Jashari, Djibril Sow, Christian Fassnacht, Ruben Vargas, Eray Comert, Noah Okafor, Michel Aebischer, Marvin Keller, Fabian Rieder, Zeki Amdouni, Aurele Amenda, Luca Jaquez, Cedric Itten. ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026 Group A: South Korea, Mexico in focus in group of underdogs Gregor Kobel, Miro Muheim, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Denis Zakaria, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Johan Manzambi, Granit Xhaka, Dan Ndoye, Yvon Mvogo, Ricardo Rodriguez, Ardon Jashari, Djibril Sow, Christian Fassnacht, Ruben Vargas, Eray Comert, Noah Okafor, Michel Aebischer, Marvin Keller, Fabian Rieder, Zeki Amdouni, Aurele Amenda, Luca Jaquez, Cedric Itten.

Qatar

Qatar return to the World Cup determined to make a stronger impression than they did as hosts in 2022. Having qualified on merit this time, the Asian side enter the tournament with greater confidence and valuable experience gained from competing on the biggest stage four years ago.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui has inherited a talented attacking group led by Akram Afif, one of Asia's most creative players. Afif remains the focal point of the attack alongside Almoez Ali, while veteran captain Hassan Al Haydos continues to provide leadership and composure.

Qatar's matches during qualification were often entertaining and high-scoring, highlighting both their attacking threat and occasional defensive vulnerabilities. If they can find the right balance, they have enough quality to challenge for a place in the knockout rounds.

Qatar full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Mahmud Abunada, Pedro Miguel, Lucas Mendes, Issa Laye, Jassem Gaber, Abdulaziz Hatem, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Edmilson Junior, Mohammed Muntari, Hassan Al Haydos, Akram Afif, Karim Boudiaf, Ayoub Al Oui, Homam Ahmed, Yusuf Abdurisag, Boualem Khoukhi, Ahmed Al Ganehi, Sultan Al Brake, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Fathy, Salah Zakaria, Meshaal Barsham, Assim Madibo, Tahsin Jamshid, Al Hashmi Al Hussain, Mohamed Manai.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina secured their World Cup place through a dramatic play-off route and arrive with a squad capable of upsetting more fancied opponents. The Balkan nation combines experienced leaders with a promising younger generation, creating a team that should not be underestimated.

The evergreen Edin Dzeko remains the leader and symbol of Bosnian football. Even at 40, the striker continues to score important goals and provide invaluable experience. Alongside him, Ermedin Demirovic offers attacking support, while defenders Sead Kolasinac and Tarik Muharemovic bring quality and physicality at the back.

Head coach Sergej Barbarez has built a resilient side that showed tremendous character in play-off victories over Wales and Italy. If Bosnia can carry that momentum into the tournament, they could emerge as one of Group B's surprise packages.

Bosnia and Herzegovina full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Nikola Vasilj, Nihad Mujakic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Tarik Muharemovic, Sead Kolasinac, Benjamin Tahirovic, Amar Dedic, Armin Gigovic, Samed Bazdar, Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko, Mladen Jurkas, Ivan Basic, Ivan Sunjic, Amar Memic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Dzenis Burnic, Nikola Katic, Kerim Alajbegovic, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Stjepan Radeljic, Martin Zlomislic, Haris Tabakovic, Nidal Celik, Jovo Lukic, Ermin Mahmic.

FIFA WC 2026 Group B: Players to watch out for

Canada – Alphonso Davies

The Bayern Munich star is Canada's biggest name and one of the best left-backs in world football. His pace, attacking instincts and leadership make him the player capable of changing matches on his own.

Switzerland – Granit Xhaka

Switzerland's captain remains the driving force behind the team's midfield. His passing range, leadership and ability to dictate the tempo make him indispensable to Murat Yakin's side.

Qatar – Akram Afif

The reigning Asian Footballer of the Year remains Qatar's most dangerous attacking weapon. Creative, unpredictable and capable of producing moments of brilliance, Afif will be central to Qatar's hopes.

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Edin Dzeko

Bosnia's greatest-ever player continues to defy age. The veteran striker remains a clinical finisher and a leader capable of inspiring his country on the biggest stage.

FIFA WC 2026 Group B: Final standings prediction

Switzerland appear to have the strongest balance across the squad and possess the tournament experience needed to navigate a difficult group. Their defensive structure and midfield control should make them favourites to finish first.

Canada's home advantage and upward trajectory under Jesse Marsch give them a slight edge in the battle for second place. Bosnia and Herzegovina have enough quality to challenge throughout the group stage and could push qualification down to the final matchday, while Qatar's attacking talent means they cannot be overlooked despite entering as outsiders.

Predicted standings

Switzerland

Canada

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qatar

FIFA WC 2026 Group B: Full schedule