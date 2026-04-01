Here's why Italy failed to qualify despite a 48-team FIFA World Cup

Four-time world champions Italy have done the almost unimaginable. Flash back to 2006, when the Azzurri lifted their fourth World Cup, beating a legendary France side in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Fast forward to 2026, and penalties have again sealed their fate. Italy failed to qualify for their third consecutive FIFA World Cup, becoming the first former champion to miss three back-to-back editions of the tournament.

????????: ✅✅✅✅ ????????: ❌✅❌ BOSNIA BEAT ITALY ON PENALTIES AND WILL PLAY AT THE 2026 @FIFAWorldCup ????#WCQ | #EuropeanQualifiers pic.twitter.com/pgfeHWkENU — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 31, 2026 A Night of Pain and Despair Even the largest-ever World Cup, expanded to 48 teams, could not accommodate the storied Azzurri. A nation that once defined footballing excellence now finds itself absent from the world’s biggest stage.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso, a warrior on the pitch in his playing days, wore a mask of defiance while consoling his devastated squad. Players huddled on the turf, some with heads buried in their shirts, others staring blankly, unable to process the collapse. For Gattuso, who had contained legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the defeat was a heavy personal burden. Though he may have maintained composure publicly, the private anguish in the dressing room would have been immense.

This was more than a sporting loss; it was a blow to Italian football’s identity. While previous failures in 2018 and 2022 were painful, this third miss sent a clear message: Italy is no longer the football powerhouse it once was. Euro 2020 now looks like an exception rather than a revival, and the rot within the domestic system, declining league standards, lack of elite talent development, and migration of young prospects to foreign leagues, has finally manifested on the global stage.

Bosnia’s Masterclass

Italy’s defensive frailties were brutally exposed. Bosnia dominated possession, completing 723 passes to Italy’s 420, and outshot the Azzurri 31-9, with 11 on target. Physical and tactical superiority allowed Bosnia to exploit every crack in Italy’s defense. Even a momentary lapse by Alessandro Bastoni led to a critical red card situation, emphasizing that much of Italy’s failure was self-inflicted. The legendary defensive rigidity of the past seemed like a distant memory.

Structural Failures Beyond the Pitch

Italy’s woes are deeper than a single match. Serie A no longer attracts top global talent, with elite players preferring leagues in England, Germany, or Portugal. Only one Italian club has won the Champions League in nearly three decades. The pipeline of young talent is drying up, and the league’s decline mirrors the national team’s struggles.

A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the calamity, hope remains in Italy’s managerial talent. Coaches like Roberto De Zerbi have thrived abroad, and figures like Carlo Ancelotti could play a pivotal role in reviving the national team. Tactical innovation exists; what is missing is systemic reform and a commitment to rebuilding a footballing legacy.

Italy’s absence from the 48-team World Cup edition is more than a statistical anomaly, it’s a wake-up call.