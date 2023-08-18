Premier League: Liverpool sign Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart

Liverpool signed Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from German club Stuttgart on Friday.

The 30-year-old Endo was in the last year of his contract at Stuttgart, where he was the captain. Endo played in all four of Japan's games at the World Cup last year.

Endo is a defensive midfielder who can also play in the center of defense. He had been at Stuttgart since 2020 and scored five goals in 33 Bundesliga games last season as the club narrowly avoided relegation.

