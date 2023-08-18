Premier League: Liverpool sign Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart

Liverpool signed Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from German club Stuttgart on Friday.
The 30-year-old Endo was in the last year of his contract at Stuttgart, where he was the captain. Endo played in all four of Japan's games at the World Cup last year.
Endo is a defensive midfielder who can also play in the center of defense. He had been at Stuttgart since 2020 and scored five goals in 33 Bundesliga games last season as the club narrowly avoided relegation.
Also Read
Premier League: Chelsea draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Pochettino's debut
Premier League: Liverpool name defender Virgil van Dijk as new captain
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich down Hertha to recapture top spot on the table
Liverpool's Fabinho joins Benzema and Kante at Saud club Al Ittihad
Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Chelsea, Liverpool interested in PSG forward
Premier League: Chelsea sign Romeo Lavia on transfer from Southampton
Champions League: Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk to play home games in Germany
Messi says happy with Miami move during first public interaction in US
Arsenal's Arteta concerned about packed calendar post early season injuries
Uefa Best Player award: Messi makes the cut alongside De Bruyne and Haaland
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)