Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Ronaldo avoids FIFA World Cup 2026 ban despite red card suspension

Ronaldo avoids FIFA World Cup 2026 ban despite red card suspension

FIFA clarified that any comparable misconduct within the next year would automatically activate the remaining two matches of the ban.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to remain available for Portugal’s World Cup campaign after FIFA issued a disciplinary ruling that stops short of sidelining him for the tournament. Although the governing body handed the forward a three-match suspension for elbowing Ireland’s Dara O’Shea during a recent qualifier, two of those games have been deferred under a one-year probation period.
 
One-Match Ban Already Served
 
Ronaldo sat out Portugal’s final qualifying fixture, a 9–1 victory over Armenia, fulfilling the mandatory one-game suspension. With that, the immediate portion of the punishment is already complete, and the remaining two matches will only take effect if Ronaldo commits a similar offense during the probation window.
 
 
Many had anticipated that the 39-year-old would miss at least another match, potentially beginning his record-extending sixth World Cup from the sidelines. The FIFA ruling now makes that unlikely.
 
What Happens If Ronaldo Reoffends?

Also Read

Cristiano Ronaldo sent off against Ireland

Ronaldo sent off as Ireland stun Portugal 2-0 in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Ireland vs Portugal

Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

Al Nassr vs FC Goa

Al Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League 2 live match time and streaming

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo scores 950th career goal as Al-Nassr celebrate 70th anniversary win

Harry Kane

Harry Kane edges past Ronaldo and Messi to set new goalscoring record

 
FIFA clarified that any comparable misconduct within the next year would automatically activate the remaining two matches of the ban. Portugal is slated to play friendlies in March along with warm-up matches in May or early June, ahead of the World Cup kickoff on June 11 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. 
 
Incident Against Ireland Under Scrutiny
 
The suspension stems from an incident in Dublin two weeks ago, where Ronaldo swung his arm and struck O’Shea during a 2–0 defeat. FIFA’s verdict arrives shortly after Ronaldo’s high-profile visit to the White House, where he attended a formal dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
 
Background and Possibility of Appeal
 
Ronaldo currently plays in the Saudi Pro League for a club backed by the nation’s sovereign wealth fund. Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2034 World Cup and has played a significant role in supporting FIFA financially in recent years.
 
FIFA stated that the three-match suspension can be appealed, though it remains unclear which party, if any, would have the legal standing to challenge the ruling.
 
World Cup Draw Ahead
 
President Trump is also expected to attend the World Cup draw ceremony on December 5 in Washington D.C., where Portugal, one of the top-seeded nations, will discover its group-stage opponents for the expanded 48-team tournament.

More From This Section

MUN vs EVE

10-man EVE beat Man Utd 1-0 as Gueye sent off for slapping teammate | Video

Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell reflects on Arsenal move, career lessons, and India trip

Curacao national football team

Curaçao become smallest nation ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup

ESP vs TUR

Spain vs Turkey FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

AFC Asian Cup qualifiers IND vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup qualifier live match time, streaming

Topics : Football News Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal national football team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon