Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Alexander-Arnold to miss 2nd leg vs Tottenham in EFL Cup SF due to injury

Alexander-Arnold to miss 2nd leg vs Tottenham in EFL Cup SF due to injury

Liverpool trails Tottenham 1-0 from the first leg on Jan. 8. The return match is at Anfield, with Liverpool looking to retain its trophy.

Liverpool, Salah, Thiago

AP Liverpool
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the second leg against Tottenham in the English League Cup semifinals on Thursday because of an injury sustained at the weekend.

Liverpool trails Tottenham 1-0 from the first leg on Jan. 8. The return match is at Anfield, with Liverpool looking to retain its trophy.

Alexander-Arnold came off in the 70th minute of the 2-0 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday because of a suspected thigh injury.

He is going to miss the game tomorrow," Liverpool manager Arne Slot said Wednesday, and we have to see if he is able to play on Sunday.

 

Liverpool plays Plymouth in the FA Cup on Sunday before a Merseyside derby at Everton in the Premier League next Wednesday.

Asked for more details about Alexander-Arnold's injury, Slot said: I think you saw that he left the pitch with a bit of pain in his leg, so that's why he misses the game tomorrow.

But he is already on the pitch, not with the team but with the rehab coach, so let's see how long it is going to take.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Winter transfer window 2025

Winter transfer deadline: Rashford shifts to Villa; Nico, Omar joins City

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo prepare for Asian Champions League before 40th birthday

Football, soccer

Leverkusen keeps Bundesliga title chase alive with 3-1 win over Hoffenheim

FC Barcelona

Barcelona closes gap at the top with Lewandowski's winning goal vs Alaves

Erling Haaland Premier League

Haaland rattled by Gabriel and Lewis-Skelly in fierce Arsenal vs City match

Topics : football Liverpool Football Club

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Election Exit Poll Results LIVE2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon