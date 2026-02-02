Monday, February 02, 2026 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham subbed off after 10 minutes with injury

Madrid did not provide a timetable for his recovery but Spanish media said the England international is not likely to be fit for the knockout phase against Benfica in the Champions League

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham (PIC: X/@Madrid)

AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jude Bellingham injured his left hamstring and had to be replaced 10 minutes into Real Madrid's home game against Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league.

Madrid did not provide a timetable for his recovery but Spanish media said the England international is not likely to be fit for the knockout phase against Benfica in the Champions League.

"Following tests carried out today (Sunday) on our player Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg. Awaiting evolution," Madrid said on Sunday.

Madrid visits Benfica on Feb. 17, with the return leg on Feb. 25.

 

"He came into the match in perfect condition, although he's been putting in tremendous effort in every game he's played since I've been here," Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said.

"It's an important absence, but that's why I have an extraordinary squad. Let's not forget that we have, I believe, 17 players who were European champions a year and a half ago, and with them, we will overcome the absences we face."  Bellingham was on his own when he seemed to pick up the injury. He immediately grabbed the back of his leg with his left hand before going to the ground. He received medical assistance and seemed emotional as he left the field on his own.

Bellingham was replaced by Brahim Diaz, who five minutes later assisted in Vinicius Junior's goal that made it 1-0 for Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and also prompted the penalty call that led to Kylian Mbappe's winner 10 minutes into second-half stoppage time.

Madrid won 2-1 and moved back within one point of league leader Barcelona.

The 22-year-old Bellingham has scored one goal in his last seven matches with Madrid. He has six goals for the club this season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 12:23 PM IST

