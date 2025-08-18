Monday, August 18, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EPL matchweek1: Key takeaways from the opening weekend of Premier League

EPL matchweek1: Key takeaways from the opening weekend of Premier League

From dominant performances to tightly contested draws and surprise results, Matchweek 1 set the tone for what promises to be another thrilling season of English top-flight football.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Premier League is back in action, with the first matchweek nearly wrapped up, only Leeds United and Everton remain to play on Monday night. Defending champions Liverpool kicked off their title defense in solid fashion, securing a hard-fought win over a spirited Bournemouth side. The rest of the opening weekend delivered plenty of drama and intrigue, with several teams making strong starts and others struggling to find their rhythm.  From dominant performances to tightly contested draws and surprise results, Matchweek 1 set the tone for what promises to be another thrilling season of English top-flight football. With new signings debuting, managers testing fresh tactics, and fans back in full voice, the early fixtures have already offered glimpses of what could lie ahead.  Whether chasing titles, aiming for Europe, or fighting to avoid relegation, every club knows the importance of getting off the mark early, and this weekend proved exactly why.  While City too laid down the marker for a good season, scoring 4 past Wolves  Liverpool 4–2 Bournemouth
 
 
Takeaways:
 
Liverpool kicked off the season with a powerful home performance, showcasing their attacking flair despite off-field distractions related to racial abuse.  Goals from debutant Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo, super sub Federico Chiesa and Mohd Salah made sure that the defending champions begin their season on the right foot.
 
Bournemouth fought hard, adding pedigree to the encounter, but couldn’t withstand Liverpool’s intensity in key moments.
 
Aston Villa 0–0 Newcastle United

Takeaways:
 
Eddie Howe's Newcastle dominated possession and chance creation but were repeatedly denied by Villa's debutant goalkeeper Marco Bizot.
  Unai Emery's Aston Villa held firm even after Ezri Konsa's red card, showing resilience under pressure and extending their unbeaten run at home.
 
Newcastle's lack of a clinical striker, amid Alexander Isak’s absence, was glaring and did seem to be the missing piece on the night.
 
Brighton 1–1 Fulham
 
Takeaways:
 
Brighton took the lead through a penalty by Matt O’Riley but were pegged back by a stoppage-time equalizer from Fulham, showing the competitive edge of the newly promoted sides. 
 
Sunderland 3–0 West Ham
 
Takeaways:
 
Sunderland made a statement in their return to the Premier League, dominating West Ham with a clinical 3–0 win.
 
West Ham must regroup after an underwhelming first-half display, as noted by manager Graham Potter.
 
Tottenham 3–0 Burnley
 
Takeaways:
 
Tottenham enjoyed an emphatic start under new manager Thomas Frank, led by a stunning brace from Richarlison and strong support from Mohammed Kudus who bagged two assists on his debut.
 
Burnley made history, albeit negatively, for a corner-rule violation by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. They would have to work much harder if they are to survive in the top flight.
 
Manchester City 4–0 Wolves
 
Takeaways:
 
Man City dominated Wolves comfortably as Pep Guardiola's men layed down the marker for the rest of the league to show that they mean business this season. The depth City have this season could see them go for all of the competitions this year.
 
Wolves, unable to compete pace-wise with key players leaving the side, they were exposed by City’s dynamic offense.
 
Chelsea 0–0 Crystal Palace
 
Takeaways:
 
A tight, goalless contest showed the early-season difficulty in breaking down organized defenses. Chelsea and Palace both took positives from a gritty, balanced fixture. However, the World Champions would be disappointed with their talisman's Cole Palmer's display as he has couldn't replicate his Club World Cup final form in the opening weekend.
 
Nottingham Forest 3–1 Brentford
 
Takeaways:
 
Forest produced a confident performance on the road, with a strong attacking display to seal their win.
 
Brentford were unable to contain Forest's forward momentum, lagging early in the match. 
 
Manchester United 0–1 Arsenal
 
Takeaways:
 
Arsenal started their campaign with a narrow but highly significant win over rivals Man United at Old Trafford. United will need to address issues up front and wade through growing pressure on and off the pitch. However, Amorim's men were the dominant side throughout the clash and things would've been different if the controversial corner oal wasn't conceded.  New Signings Cunha and Mbeumo look really exciting up front and could give United a decent season this year.
 
Leeds United vs Everton (Upcoming)
 
The final fixture of Matchday 1, Leeds vs Everton, is scheduled for Monday at 12:00 PM PDT – stay tuned!
 
What did we learn from the opening matchweek?
 
Matchday 1 delivered a mix of dominant starts (City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Sunderland), tactical stalemates (Villa–Newcastle, Chelsea–Palace), and notable rivalry results (Arsenal over United). With momentum already shifting unevenly across the league, the stage is set for an unpredictable and thrilling season ahead.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

