Home / Sports / Football News / Can Cristiano Ronaldo defy age to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Can Cristiano Ronaldo defy age to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Ronaldo will be 41 when the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off, and few players have sustained the longevity to compete in the tournament at that age. Of those who have, none have won the title at that age

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With Portugal's talisman Cristiano Ronaldo extending his contract with Saudi club Al Nassr for another two years, fans are rejoicing at the opportunity to see their hero continue playing at the highest level.
 
Ronaldo, who turned 40 in February this year, will now remain with the club until 2027. He is still firmly on track to reach the remarkable milestone of 1,000 career goals and could potentially retire as the most prolific goal scorer in football history.
 
This contract extension has also eased concerns among fans about whether Ronaldo would still be active for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA. With this deal in place, there's now a real chance that the Portuguese skipper could feature in what may be his final World Cup next year. 
 
 
Has a player ever won the World Cup at 41 years of age? 

Ronaldo will be 41 when the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off, and few players have sustained the longevity to compete in the tournament at that age. Of those who have, none have won the title at that age. 
Oldest players to play at the FIFA World Cup
Player Age Edition
Essam El-Hadary (Egypt) 45 years, 161 days Russia 2018
Faryd Mondragon (Colombia) 43 years, 3 days Brazil 2014
Roger Milla (Cameroon) 42 years, 39 days USA 1994
Pat Jennings (Northern Ireland) 41 years, 0 days Mexico 1986
Peter Shilton (England) 40 years, 292 days Italy 1990
Dino Zoff (Italy) 40 years, 133 days Spain 1982
Ali Boumnijel (Tunisia) 40 years, 71 days Germany 2006
Jim Leighton (Scotland) 39 years, 334 days France 1998
David James (England) 39 years, 330 days South Africa 2010
Angel Labruna (East Germany) 39 years, 260 days Sweden 1958
 
The oldest player to feature in a FIFA World Cup match was 45-year-old Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, who made his long-awaited debut in 2018 against Saudi Arabia, 22 years after his international debut, at the age of 45 years and 161 days.  Oldest players to win the FIFA World Cup 
Oldest players to win the FIFA World Cup
Rank Player Age at World Cup
1 Dino Zoff 40 years
2 Nílton Santos 37 years
3 Miroslav Klose 36 years
4 Angelo Peruzzi 36 years
5 Gilmar Rinaldi 35 years
 
However, there has been a 40-year-old World Cup winner: Italy’s Dino Zoff captained his side to glory in the 1982 edition. If Ronaldo goes on to win the elusive prize at the end of it all, he will also etch his name in the history books as the oldest player to win the FIFA World Cup. 
 
Can Ronaldo maintain his level to play in the 2026 World Cup? 
Cristiano Ronaldo is widely known for his exceptional work ethic and professionalism. His disciplined training regimen and diet have inspired athletes across the world.
 
Even at 40, his level of fitness remains extraordinary, and if given the chance, he is likely to enter the 2026 World Cup with the same hunger and intensity that has defined his career.
 
In the 2024/25 season, Ronaldo has logged an impressive 3,905 minutes of football across club and international fixtures. He played 3,547 minutes for Al Nassr and another 358 minutes for Portugal during the UEFA Nations League finals, which his team went on to win.
 
There’s no doubt about his dedication, and ultimately, only Ronaldo can decide whether he’s willing to push himself for another year to chase World Cup glory.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

