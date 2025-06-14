Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Special transfer window and updated player rules

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Special transfer window and updated player rules

FIFA had approved an exceptional transfer window from June 1 to June 10, 2025. This temporary registration period applies to all 20 member associations whose clubs are participating in the tournament.

Trent Alexander Arnold

Trent Alexander Arnold

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will feature an expanded format with 32 elite clubs from across the globe, marking a historic step in the competition’s evolution. In preparation for this milestone event, FIFA has introduced special measures regarding player registration and transfers to ensure all clubs can compete on a level playing field.
 
Special Transfer Window: 1–10 June 2025
 
To support the unique structure of this year’s tournament, FIFA had approved an exceptional transfer window from June 1 to June 10, 2025. This temporary registration period applies to all 20 member associations whose clubs are participating in the tournament. During this window, clubs are allowed to sign and register new players exclusively for the FIFA Club World Cup.
 
 
This move is intended to overcome the challenges created by the varying domestic calendars and registration periods of clubs from different countries. By standardizing this brief window, FIFA ensures every team has the opportunity to field its most competitive lineup. 

Also Read

FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Full list of participating teams and venues

FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 full schedule, format, timings, live streaming

Azteca Stadium

Azteca Stadium to feature modern amenities for FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA opts not to ban Israel

U.S host cities brace for uncertainty ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil one win away from securing FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification

 
Deadline for Final Squad Submission
 
Participating clubs must submit their final squad lists by June 10, 2025. This deadline ensures that all new player registrations, including those made during the special window, are finalized ahead of the tournament's start. The goal is to allow clubs flexibility while maintaining organizational consistency across all participating nations.
 
Mid-Tournament Changes Allowed: June 27–July 3
 
In addition to the special window, FIFA has also allowed a restricted in-competition registration period from June 27 to July 3, 2025. During this time, clubs can replace or add players under specific conditions. One key requirement is that the club’s national transfer window must still be open. This provision helps accommodate situations where player contracts expire during the tournament or unforeseen circumstances arise. 
 
Loan and Registration Rules
 
While these temporary windows offer more flexibility, FIFA’s standard loan and registration regulations still apply. Clubs must adhere to the rules outlined in the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP). For example:
 
  • There are no exceptions to the number of players loaned in or out.
  • A player can be registered on loan for the Club World Cup if it complies with FIFA and local association rules.
  • Matches in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will not count toward the RSTP rule limiting players to official matches with only two clubs per season.
 

More From This Section

Kevin de Bruyne

Serie A club Napoli confirm signing of Kevin De Bruyne on two-year deal

Manchester United

Manchester United complete signing of Brazil forward Matheus Cunha

Trent Alexander Arnold

'Dream come true' for Alexander-Arnold as he is introduced by Real Madrid

Lewandowski

Poland coach resigns after dispute with star striker Robert Lewandowski

Indian football team

Indian legends slam AIFF after India's disappointing loss vs Hong Kong

Topics : Football News FIFA World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon