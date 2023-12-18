Sensex (    %)
                        
Champions League round of 16 draw: City play Copenhagen, Arsenal face Porto

Following a thrilling couple of months of group-stage action, the focus now shifts to the knockout rounds where 16 teams will fight it out to win the ultimate crown

ANI Football
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 6:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The draws for the final 16 of the UEFA Champions League, the holy grail of football were drawn in Nyon on Monday with holders Manchester City taking on FC Copenhagen, the Danish champion who defeated Manchester United in a group-stage tie at home last month, while Arsenal to play Portuguese side FC Porto.
Following a thrilling couple of months of group-stage action, the focus now shifts to the knockout rounds where 16 teams will fight it out to win the ultimate crown.
The top two from each group advanced to this level of the competition, which pits group winners against group runners-up.
Manchester United and AC Milan have already exited the tournament while reigning champions - and treble winners - Manchester City have begun their title defence with an unblemished group stage. After finishing first in their respective groups, Pep Guardiola's table-winning City will travel to Denmark, while Arsenal will travel to Portugal for the first legs in February.
Among the eight ties, the most heavyweight was the runner-ups of the last season Inter Milan being drawn against Atletico Madrid while Spanish giants Barcelona were handed a tough task against Serie A winners Napoli.
Harry Kane's Bayern Munich will take on Lazio, while the record 14-time winners Real Madrid have been drawn against RB Leipzig. Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on Real Sociedad and Borussia Dortmund have been given a clash against PSV Eindhoven.
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draws:
Porto vs Arsenal
Napoli vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad
Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid
PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund
Lazio vs Bayern Munich
FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City
RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid
At the start of 2024, the last 16 will be played over four weeks. The first legs will be held on February 13, 14, 20, and 21, followed by the second legs on March 5, 6, 12, and 13.

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 6:45 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon