Durand Cup: Indian Air Force hold defending champs Bengaluru FC to 1-1 draw

Defending champions Bengaluru FC failed to break the Indian Air Force FT's defence to settle for a 1-1 draw in their Durand Cup opener

Indian Air Force draw with Bengaluru FC 1-1 at the Durand Cup. Photo: Durand Cup X handle

Indian Air Force draw with Bengaluru FC 1-1 at the Durand Cup. Photo: Durand Cup X handle

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
Defending champions Bengaluru FC failed to break the Indian Air Force FT's defence to settle for a 1-1 draw in their Durand Cup opener here on Monday.
Vivek Kumar (21st) put the Air Men ahead in the first half after a defensive error, only for BFC's Salam Johnson Singh to draw level in the 59th minute.
The Bibiano Fernandes-coached side, who are playing a youth team, made all the substitutions to bolster their attack but failed to get the winning goal and settled for a point.

This was BFC's first game in Group C, while the IAFFT will have one more to go, after having lost the first to Gokulam Kerala, who currently top the group with two wins out of two.
IAFFT scored the goal out of nowhere when Shrivas' effort to control the ball saw the centre-back lose his footing, allowing Vivek to slot home past an out-of-position Sahil Poonia.
After the change of ends, substitute Monirul Molla received the ball in the box and turned his marker, before feeding it for Johnson, who made no mistake in smashing home past Dinesh from a tight angle to draw the Blue Colts level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian football football Bengaluru FC

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

