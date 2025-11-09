Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Super-sub Griezmann nets brace in Atletico win, Villarreal rise to 2nd spot

Super-sub Griezmann nets brace in Atletico win, Villarreal rise to 2nd spot

Atletico's all-time leading scorer came on in the 61st minute and needed only a few seconds to score the go-ahead goal on Saturday

AP Barcelona
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Antoine Griezmann showed his vintage scoring form by netting two goals to help Atletico Madrid beat Levante 3-1 in the Spanish League, while Villarreal provisionally moved ahead of Barcelona into second place.

Atletico's all-time leading scorer came on in the 61st minute and needed only a few seconds to score the go-ahead goal on Saturday. He added another with 10 minutes remaining to seal the victory.

Those were goals No. 202 and 203 at Atletico for Griezmann, who at age 34 is playing a reduced role for Diego Simeone's side but still contributing with his playmaking and scoring.

Griezmann became Atletico's top scorer with his 174th club goal in January 2024. He has scored five times this season, including in a historic 5-2 rout of Real Madrid.

 

Atletico went ahead against Levante through an own goal by Adrin de la Fuente in the 12th before Manu Snchez headed the visitors level in the 21st.

Griezmann had an immediate impact when sent on by Simeone. First he sped forward to drive in a low cross by Marcos Lorrente, and then he was in position to scramble in a rebound to put the result beyond doubt.

"The teams that go far have a good bench, so we all have to be ready to go," he said.

"I'd prefer to play more because all players want to play, but I accept it and do what I can to help my teammates."  The win lifted Atletico level on points with Barcelona at five points adrift leader Real Madrid before it plays at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Moreno and Moleiro shine for Villarreal  Villarreal won 2-0 at Espanyol to climb one point ahead of Barcelona before the defending champions visit Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Gerard Moreno curled in the opener against his former club two minutes before halftime.

Alberto Moleiro scored his fourth goal in six rounds in the 57th as the 22-year-old forward continues to impress for Villarreal since joining from Las Palmas in the summer.

Espanyol's starters paraded dogs up for adoption on the field before kickoff as part of a campaign by the club for the adoption of stray animals.

Other results  Girona escaped last place by beating Alaves 1-0 at home, while Sevilla edged Osasuna 1-0 thanks to a penalty converted by Rubn Vargas.

Football News La Liga

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

