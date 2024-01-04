Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

England forward Sancho on verge of Borussia Dortmund return: Reports

Sancho fell out of favour with United coach Erik ten Haag and has made only three league appearances as a substitute this season. He hasn't played since August

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United. Photo: X

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United. Photo: X

AP Dortmund (Germany)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England forward Jadon Sancho is reportedly on the verge of returning to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United.
German tabloid Bild reported on Thursday that the clubs agreed on a loan deal for the 23-year-old Sancho to the end of the season, with just minor outstanding details to be finalized.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Bild reported Dortmund was to pay around 3 million euros ($3.3 million) for the loan.
Sancho fell out of favor with United coach Erik ten Haag and has made only three league appearances as a substitute this season. He hasn't played since August.
Sancho joined United from Dortmund for 85 million euros (the $100 million) in 2021. He has nine goals in 59 English Premier League appearances.
Sancho previously starred in a four-year spell at Dortmund, scoring 50 goals in 137 competitive games. He joined the German club from Manchester City in 2017.
Dortmund is inconsistent this season, arguably overachieving in the Champions League by finishing top in a group with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle, while disappointing in the Bundesliga, where it has failed to win any of its last four games. After 16 rounds, the team is already 15 points behind league leader Bayer Leverkusen.
Dortmund finished 2023 without a win in any of its last six games across all competitions.
Sancho has three goals in 23 appearances for England.

Also Read

Sancho's future depends on him: Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

Ten Hag questioned about Man United player unrest and transfer dealings

UK billionaire Jim Ratcliffe acquires 25% stake in Manchester United

Man United vs Wolves in EPL, Atletico Madrid starts its campaign in La Liga

Champions League: Manchester United vs Bayern Munich live match time today

Indian-origin dy director pleads guilty of cheating Singapore Football body

EPL: Salah's brace helps Liverpool beat Newcastle to open up 3-point lead

Iconic moments on the field await fans once again: Sports calendar 2024

Asian Cup football 2023: India announce 26-member squad, Chhetri to lead

Brazil pay tributes to Pele, Christ the redeemer wears his number 10 jersey

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bundesliga English Premier League football Manchester United

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon