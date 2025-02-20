Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy: Pakistan team penalised for slow over rate in opener

Champions Trophy: Pakistan team penalised for slow over rate in opener

The tournament hosts and defending champions lost to the Kiwis by 60 runs on Wednesday.

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan cricket team

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pakistan team was on Thursday fined five percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during their match against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The tournament hosts and defending champions lost to the Kiwis by 60 runs on Wednesday.

Pakistan were found one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, the ICC said.

While on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge, match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction, deducting five percent of match fee.  ALSO READ: Shubman Gill becomes seventh Indian to score a century in Champions Trophy

 

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence with no formal hearing required thereafter.

Also Read

Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma praises 'classy' Gill and Shami after 6-wicket win over BAN

Champions Trophy 2025 points table, full schedule and results

Champions Trophy points table Group A: India, Pakistan, New Zealand ranking

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill becomes seventh Indian to score a century in Champions Trophy

Shubman Gill vs Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS, Champions Trophy: Gill-Shami help India secure easy win over BAN

ENG vs AUS

Bizarre! England announce playing 11 two days before their match vs AUS

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Hosting an ICC tournament for the first time since 1996, Pakistan were comfortably defeated by the Black Caps in the Group A opening fixture.

Rizwan and his side will be in action against India next in a must-win contest in Dubai on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rohit Sharma

India vs Bangladesh: I dropped you - Rohit's reaction after Ali drops Rahul

Temba Bavuma

Champions Trophy: South Africa aware of 'experienced' AFG bowling attack

IND vs PAK

India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy: Are tickets still available in Dubai?

IND vs PAK

Champions Trophy: IND vs PAK is a psychological battle - Navjot Singh Sidhu

Rohit Sharma

IND vs BAN: Rohit becomes 4th Indian batter to complete 11,000 ODI runs

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Pakistan cricket team New Zealand cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon